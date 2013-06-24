Crime Scene Investigations #005: AnimeNEXT 2013

This is a bonus segment of the Speakeasy Podcast we like to call Crime Scene Investigations. These are random bonus podcasts that we record live from various events. There is no regular schedule for these. We will put them up as quickly as we can when the opportunity for one occurs. We suspect they will mostly be from conventions but we might work in some interviews and conversation from NY events as fate allows.

The great Robeast that was AnimeNEXT 2013 could not be slain by a single podcasting mecha. It required the effort of an elite team of podcasters in combining lions to handle an event like this in the forsaken land of New Jersey. Evan and Ink from the Ani-Gamers podcast formed the legs. Vincenzo and Vince who were not only staff but also are part of the All Geeks Considered podcast formed the arms. And Xan from the Spiraken Manga Review formed the head. That makes me, Hisui, the Blazing Sword that let the team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

If you want my written impression of AnimeNEXT you can find the main article here. The other reports from our illustrious pilots as well as the full story of Carrie’s harassment as a cosplayer are linked in this post.

RSS Feed – iTunes Feed