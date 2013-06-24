Crime Scene Investigations #005: AnimeNEXT 2013

This is a bonus segment of the Speakeasy Podcast we like to call Crime Scene Investigations. These are random bonus podcasts that we record live from various events. There is no regular schedule for these. We will put them up as quickly as we can when the opportunity for one occurs. We suspect they will mostly be from conventions but we might work in some interviews and conversation from NY events as fate allows.
The great Robeast that was AnimeNEXT 2013 could not be slain by a single podcasting mecha. It required the effort of an elite team of podcasters in combining lions to handle an event like this in the forsaken land of New Jersey. Evan and Ink from the Ani-Gamers podcast formed the legs. Vincenzo and Vince who were not only staff but also are part of the All Geeks Considered podcast formed the arms. And Xan from the Spiraken Manga Review formed the head. That makes me, Hisui, the Blazing Sword that let the team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
If you want my written impression of AnimeNEXT you can find the main article here. The other reports from our illustrious pilots as well as the full story of Carrie’s harassment as a cosplayer are linked in this post.
“Ponies!!!” is not a prank. It would be a prank if the description was wrong.
No matter what is said.
– Hisui
What was the choice closing music?
The opening selection was “New Wuthering Heights” by Naruyoshi Kikuchi y Pepe Tormento Azcarar feat. Ichiko Hashimoto which is the opening to Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine.
The closing music was “Paraíso” (Paradise) by Soil & “Pimp” Sessions which is the opening to Michiko to Hatchin.
– Hisui
Thanks!
I’d like to thank The Reverse Thieves for their full coverage of our convention and by allowing me to take part in this podcast.
No problem. I try an earn my press badge the best I can. I t was nice having you on the podcast to have a staff point of view. If nothing else you and Vincenzo prove that running a con is hard work.
– Hisui
Admittedly, Anime Pilots was Jump-heavy, but I did point out that it’s something that’s kind of unavoidable, mainly because Shueisha loves (& I mean LOVES) making pilots for their Jump manga, so pilots for Jump titles easily makes the great majority of what’s out there. Also, I did do this panel at Anime Boston first, which featured the likes of Dororo, Kodocha, Violinist of Hameln, & even the other version of the Lupin pilot, all non-Jump. I didn’t want to repeat the choices for NEXT’s version, hence why it became very Jump-heavy. I purposefully made the clips long because I was worried about running out of titles if I tried squeezing in a large amount of shows into the panel, especially since it was the second one I did this year. As for how I feel about Jump, I am a fan of the series, but it’s not like I immediately write-off the newer stuff. I may not be absolutely up-to-date with the newest stuff, but I try to stay knowledgeable about what’s presently running in the magazine.
As always, thanks for the constructive criticism & I hope to bring Anime Pilots back next year, better than last time. Oddly enough, after I did the panel at NEXT I suddenly remembered a bunch more precursors, so I hope to be able to cram more titles in next time. Too bad you guys couldn’t make it to my other two panels (History of Jump & the improved Kurumada panel), but I will be at Otakon with it’s own History of Jump panel, so i hope you guys can make it there. As for next year, I have a few new ideas floating around in my head, so I probably won’t be as clip-heavy across the board & I won’t have to do the same panels at every con.
Instead of making an insightful comment I will instead just post the first thing that came to my mind: THIS.
– Hisui
OH! and this.
Sounds like it was an exciting year!
It’s great hearing that the con organizers are taking a proactive attendee approach next year towards any unpleasantness from other attendees and such. No one should have to put up with harassment, especially at an event with fellow fans.
It’s funny one of you brought about about this issue and about video promotions, since today AX just started a short video series of Cosplay Etiquette:
http://www.youtube.com/user/spjaanimeexpo/videos
It may not eliminate all harassment, but it’s a nice start to establishing/reinforcing a safer environment.
When I heard “The Madoka of Evangelion,” my brain imploded.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!
– Hisui