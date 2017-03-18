Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Return of the Demon and Sakura Duo

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- I Can Try and Roll For Sakura Saber Again
They are running the GUDAGUDA Honnouji event in Grand Order again. It’s my opportunity not to get Sakura Saber.
NOTE: The day after the event is April Fools day so it should be … interesting to see what happens then. There could be a GUDAGUDA Honnouji 2017 extra. I’m hoping for a free Toyotomi Hideyoshi and a Devil Saber in the gatcha.
- Be Casual but Not Too Casual
The Aniplex booth and AnimeJapan 2017 will have merchandise from many of its shows including Grand Order and Heaven’s Feel. So that means casual clothing Sakura and Mash.
- Some People Never Learn
Another look at those Learning with Manga! Fate/Grand Order Collectible Figures.
- Dinner with Dappy Dandies
A little more info in English about Ufotable White Day Campaign.
- Put it All on my Grand Order Card
Tsutaya is issuing a credit card and point card combo. If you’re in Japan you can earn points shopping at FamilyMart, Book Off, Lotteria, and Tsutaya stores. Insidious.
- Journey to Dún Scáith
A lore video about the mythological Scáthach and how her Grand Order representation stacks up.
- A Good Judge of Character
I figured I might as well pimp my post on the second Fate/Complete Material Artbook.
Advertisements