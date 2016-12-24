Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Frolicking in the Garden of Avalon

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Welcoming the Grand Caster
The final part of the First Leg of Fate/Grand Order starts the scramble to summon Merlin.
- So I Just Murderlated King Solomon
Then you’re probably listening to Eternity Blue as it is the end song for Fate/Grand Order.
- Hopefully The Rest of the World Will Follow
Fate/Grand Order – First Order – will be streaming in Australia and New Zealand via Anime Lab so with any luck other territories will soon be announcing the same thing. Until then have an English trailer for the special.
- Plush Chaldea
The Learn with Manga! FGO versions of characters are getting some plush toys. Apparently Olga Marie is further being bullied by not getting plush.
- A Far Easier Way to Get 5 Star Servants
Sadly only in the Grand Order AR app which does not transfer into the main game.
- Fighting Ladies
Some Brawlers and Drinkers are coming right at you.
- Let’s Bully Solomon
He deserves it. Big meanie.
- A Kinder Life For Sakura
Maybe if the world were nicer to her she would have summoned Medusa (Lancer).