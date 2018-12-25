Secret Santa 2018 Project Reveal

It is once again time to learn the identity of your Anime Secret Santa. Where they a kindly Befana who left you an undiscovered anime gem or a wicked Frau Perchta made you watch My Sister, My Writer. Hopefully, either way, everyone involved had a good time and hopefully learns a little about their fellow anime fans.
Or if nothing else has made a bitter rival whose destruction will give them strength to carry on even in the darkness times.
One quick question for everyone to think about as they look over the list below: What could we do next year to make this even better. At this point, I think the Secret Santa Project is a fairly well-oiled machine. This is the 9th year for this exchange so I think we have worked out most of the major kinks. But is there something we have missed? It is entirely possible. This is also the time to innovate. 2018 could be a fun time to try a little twist on what he have done in the past.
If you have an improvement, variant (other than Manga Secret Santa), or a bit of advice for next year just kindly let us know below.
- Evan reviewed Death Parade as recommended by Justin
- George reviewed Sukeban Deka as recommended by Evan
- Diego reviewed _____ as recommended by George
- Davius reviewed Redline as recommended by Diego
- Inksquid reviewed Magical Shopping Arcade Abenobashi as recommended by Davius
- foomafoo reviewed Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū as recommended by Inksquid
- Aria reviewed Hyouka as recommended by foomafoo
- Frank reviewed Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card as recommended by Aria
- Vincenzo reviewed _____ as recommended by Frank
- Annalyn reviewed _____ as recommended by Vincenzo
- Appropriant reviewed _____ as recommended by
- Justin reviewed _____ as recommended by Appropriant
- Vintagecoats reviewed In This Corner Of The World as recommended by Steelbound
- Chris reviewed _____ as recommended by Vintagecoats
- LumRanmaYasha reviewed _____ as recommended by Chris
- Alain reviewed KonoSuba – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! as recommended by LumRanmaYash
- Kory reviewed _____ as recommended by Alain
- SDShamshel reviewed Mobile Police Patlabor as recommended by Kory
- Steelbound reviewed Gundam Build Fighters as recommended by SDShamshel