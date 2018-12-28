Most Wanted: December 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- Ace of the Diamond vol. 18
- Again!! vol. 6
- Crocodile Baron vol. 1
- Dragon Half omnibus vol. 3
- Giant Killing vol. 15
- God Mars BD
- Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1 BD
- Kimi ni Todoke vol. 30
The final volume. . . . I’m ready. . . . ;_;
- Kuroko’s Basketball omnibus vol. 15
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam Collection 1 BD
Time for a rewatch!
- My Hero Academia vol. 16
- Pop Team Epic vol. 2
- The Promised Neverland vol. 7
