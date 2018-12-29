Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Are You Excited for New Years?

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Gray is Here!
There is going to be a Lord El-Melloi II Case Files anime. The first episode will be released as a sneak peek on New Years.
- Takeuchi, You Magnificent Bastard
Nasu gave an amazing interview with 4gamer. While I’m hoping someone does a full translation there are some interesting details that get brought up in the comments. Apparently, he went to Kawaii☆Kon and part of the Servant Summer Festival! 2018 event in FGO was based on that.
- All the Side Stories
The 4 chapters of Epic of Remnant are getting manga adaptions.
- Absolute Demon Battlefront Babylonia
They have some nice promotional art for the live action Babylon stage show.
- At this Point, Jouji Nakata Should be Able to Summon Black Keys
He is doing a collaboration advertisement from the new Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Not That Puzzling
They are adding characters from the original Fate/Stay Night to Puzzle & Dragons in a collaboration event.
- Charge it with Saber Alter
The Marui department stores are doing a Heaven’s Feel collaboration.
- Jeanne is Queen
Jeanne was the 14th most popular item on Japanese twitter for 2018.
- More of the Eight Flowers
There is a bit more of the Lancer of Eight Flowers from Koha-Ace: Winter 2018.
- Prelude to a Requiem
- Hi Kids, We’re Home Early: The first volume of Fate/Requiem will be on sale at Comiket 95.
- Character Designs Part 1: The main characters of Fate/Requiem.
- Character Designs Part 2: The second Master and Servant pair.
- Akiba’s Trip: The setting of Fate/Requiem.
- Disappointing Lancelot: A look at Galahad Alter.
- ROMA!: The new Roman Lancer that has not been identified.
- Who Else is in There?: A list of Servants that are mentioned in Fate/Requiem. Not all of these are even minor characters but just Servants who are mentioned as existing.
- Your Three Favorites
FGO Chaldea Ace Vol. 2 has some interesting insights into the preferences of various artists.
- Bunny Drop
Some samples from FGO Illustrations 4 from Comic Market 95.
- The Words of a Good Wife and a Wise Mother
Some details about the Fate/Extra Last Encore 2nd Drama CD.
- Now Miyu Can Wake You Up
Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya is getting a new OVA as well as Miyu and Kuro alarms.
- When the Going Gets Strange The Strange Get Delayed
Volume four of Fate/Strange Fake will be delayed until 2019.
- But You Can’t Eat a Pen
Sun-Star Stationery is making a Saber themed fountain pen.
- Line Up For New Years
There are FGO Line stickers celebrating the end of 2018 and the start of 2019.
- Solarbabies
Some official art of Da Vinci Rider.
- No One is Surprised that Bradamante is Popular with Fan Artists
It is obvious in hindsight. <Insert rim shot here.>
- What About Korea?
I did not mention the controversy about the Korean FGO players being understandably upset about finding out that the summoning rates had been covertly changed in their version of the game. But I am mentioning it now because it seems that there has been a noticeable and tangible drop off in the player base to the point where the server was not going to be able to beat Solomon. Crazy.
Advertisements
One thought on “Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Are You Excited for New Years?”
That Korea thing was sure something, did not expect the player base to take quite that hit, can’t blame them though. :P