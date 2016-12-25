Secret Santa 2016 Project Reveal

It is once gain time to learn the identity of your Anime Secret Santa. Where they a kindly Befana who left you an undiscovered anime gem or a wicked Frau Perchta made you watch Vampire Holmes. Hopefully, either way, everyone involved had a good time and hopefully learns a little about their fellow anime fans.
Or if nothing else has made a bitter rival whose destruction will give them strength to carry on even in the darkness times.
One quick question for everyone to think about as they look over the list below: What could we do next year to make this even better. At this point, I think the Secret Santa Project is a fairly well-oiled machine. This is the 7th year for this exchange so I think we have worked out most of the major kinks. But is there something we have missed? It is entirely possible. This is also the time to innovate. 2017 could be a fun time to try a little twist on what he have done in the past.
If you have an improvement, variant (other than Manga Secret Santa), or a bit of advice for next year just kindly let us know below.
- Appropriant reviewed XXX as recommended by Justin
- Michael reviewed XXX as recommended by Appropriant
- Jackson reviewed XXX as recommended by Michael
- Diego reviewed Howl’s Moving Castle as recommended by Jackson
- Emma reviewed XXX as recommended by Diego
- Raven reviewed XXX as recommended by Emma
- Matty reviewed XXX as recommended by Raven
- Fang-tan reviewed YuruYuri as recommended by Matty
- David reviewed Sabagebu: Survival Game Club as recommended by Fang-tan
- Tom reviewed XXX as recommended by David
- Evan reviewed Jyu-Oh-Sei as recommended by
- Iblessall reviewed XXX as recommended by Evan
- Annalyn reviewed XXX as recommended by Iblessall
- Foomafoo reviewed Koi to Senkyo to Chocolate (Koichoco) as recommended by Annalyn
- Tim reviewed XXX as recommended by Foomafoo
- Vincenzo reviewed My Neighbor the Yamadas as recommended by Tim
- Stardf29 reviewed XXX as recommended by Vincenzo
- Donald reviewed XXX as recommended by Stardf29
- Justin reviewed CLANNAD as recommended by Donald
- Kory reviewed Gankutsuo as recommended by Stig
- Swabl reviewed Adolescence of Utena, Colorful, and Beck as recommended by Kory
- Overcooled reviewed Fantastic Children as recommended by Swabl
- Jared reviewed The Boy and the Beast and Blue Exorcist as recommended by Overcooled
- Micchy reviewed The Vision of Escaflowne as recommended by Jared
- Ink reviewed The Tatami Galaxy as recommended by Micchy
- Nicoletta reviewed XXX as recommended by Ink
- Chris reviewed SHIMONETA: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist as recommended by Nicoletta
- Japesland reviewed Tsuritama as recommended by Chris
- Steelbound reviewed Memories as recommended by Japesland
- Draggle reviewed Sword of the Stranger as recommended by Steelbound
- Vintagecoats reviewed Shion no Ou as recommended by Draggle
- SDShamshel reviewed Queen Millennia (the movie) as recommended by Vintagecoats
- Pete and Devon reviewed Real Drive as recommended by SDShamshel
- Alain reviewed Millennium Actress as recommended by Pete and Devon
- Stig reviewed XXX as recommended by Alain