Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The True Romantics

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Incoming Mordred Figures
A Fate/Apocrypha anime is on its way!
- Preview Madness
Besides the Fate/Apocrypha announcements and preview there were a whole slew of new previews for upcoming Type-Moon titles.
- Rising Darkness: The trailer for the first Heaven’s Feel Movie.
- Empress of the Red Roses: The new Fate/Extra Last Encore trailer.
- Sherlock or Archimedes?: The preview for the next part of the Fate/Grand Order story along with a tease for some new Servants.
- The Birth of a Demon Pillar
Apparently, things could have gone …. better with the Type-Moon booth at Comic Market this year.
- Hopefully, 2017 Will Be Better … Question Mark
I can’t guarantee you will like 2017 more than this year but they are rolling out the Fate/Grand Order New Years celebration. There are no limited Servants in the guaranteed 5-star gatcha.
- Knight of Racers
Artoria Pendragon wields Excaliparasol on the track in this new figure from Stronger.
- Sound! La Black Luna
The first soundtrack from Fate/Grand Order goes on sale March 1st.
- Welcome to the New World Order
Fate/Grand Order: First Order will be streaming in English.
- Happy Birthday Kirei Kotomine
I guess someone is thrilled to celebrate the fake priest’s birthday.
- Demi-Servant Grigori Rasputin Makes Sense
Some secrets contained within Fate/Grand Order Material Volume 3.
- You Might as Well Try to Push a Boulder Through the Eye of a Needle, Uphill Both Ways!
Xseed gives a little insight into the localization of Fate/Extella.
- Full Metal Alchemical Servant
Artoria Pendragon has been added to For Whom the Alchemist Exists.
- Eric Brooks
A new translation of the Take Moon story Blade.
- Could it be True?
Dare to dream.
- Christmas Cafe
The Fate/Zero cafe celebrates December 25th.
- The End of Zero
The Fate/Zero manga adaption is wrapping up.
- Happy Birthday White Princess of the True Ancestors
Christmas means birthday celebrations for Arcueid Brunestud.
- Getting Close to Kohai
Mash Kyrielight just wants to snuggle.
- Rise of the Fellowship
The Carnival Phantasm ending with Kara No Kyoukai characters.
- Rise of the Fellowship 2
This time it is the Fate/Grand Order version of the Carnival Phantasm ending.