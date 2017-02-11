Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Saber Wars VIII – The Last Artoria

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Sad Einzberns in Snow
While it still does not have a release date the Prisma Illya movie does have a full title.
- Dark Side of the Saber
Crunchyroll’s summary of the Valentine’s Day event.
- White Day Comes Early
Grand order is rerunning the Valentine’s Day event from last year but this time the guys get to participate too.
- Happy Valentine’s Day from Illya
If you liked Illya’s Craft Essence from this year’s Valentine’s Day event in Grand Order here are some original sketches for the final art from the artist.
- Come to the Dark Chocolate Side
I found a translation of the “My Room” lines for Mysterious Heroine X Alter.
- Will it have Free Stuff for the Game?
They are releasing a Fate/Grand Order Chaldea Ace Magazine. I’m curious if they will bundle in anything for the game along with the magazine and the CD. There is a Count of Monte Cristo drama CD so it could also have a code for a Craft Essence with Edmond Dantès on it.
- Twinkle, Twinkle Umbral Star
ANN also gives a fairly balanced review of Fate/Extella.
- Sweet Dreams are Made of These
Sadly Magical Amber is not currently available in Fate/Grand Order.
- Updated Originals
Since Medea, Medusa, and Cú Chulainn got animation updates to their classic Fate/Stay Night versions in Fate/Grand Order I figured I should link to some videos of those makeovers here. Considering they are three of the original characters that kicked off the franchise it makes 1239=sense for them to have a little more flash in their animation even if they are only three stars.
- Medea
- Medusa
- Cú Chulainn
