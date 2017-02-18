Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Honmei Choco

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Gentlemen in Shinjuku
It seems that Epic of Remnant in on track to come out at the end of February. A dapper older man seems to be the tease for this chapter in the home of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.
- Just a Tease
There are also teases for all four chapters of the Epic of Remnant.
- No Obligation Chocolate Here
A view of some of the chocolates and present received by all the various Type-Moon characters.
- Lord of the Sith
Another look at this year’s Valentine’s Day event in Grand Order.
- The Clearfile of Heaven
Tickets for the first Heaven’s Feel Movie go on sale in Japan with a bonus clearfile.
- Red and Blue Saber’s Sexy School Adventures
These garage kits seem to come from some world where Artoria and Nero are students. Sexy students.
- Unleash the Beast
The Aniplex + store has some new Grand Order shirts in their store.
- You’ve Got the Music in You
ANIME TSUTAYA has some musical Grand Order merchandise.
- Fate is Back
The Type-Moon crew claws their way back onto the Newtype Character Rankings.
- The Present and the Future
A quick summary of Nasu’s latest dairy post.
- No Respect
Poor Jeanne d’Arc.
- Delicious Reality
Someone made Mash’s Valentine’s Day cake in real life.
- Free Chocolate is Still Good Chocolate
Plus getting it from Mash would be great.
- And Countless Screaming Argonauts
Sometimes even Jason gets some love,
- Idol Chocolate
Elizabeth Báthory is shy about giving you chocolate.
- Heroes Don’t need Shirts
But you can get a shirt with a topless Diarmuid.
- Good Night and Good Luck
