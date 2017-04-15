Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Wolves of Mibu (Updated)

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Could it Be True?
There is a rumor going around that Aniplex has a big announcement at their panel at Sakura-Con. Considering they have their booth in the dealer’s room decked out with a big Fate/Grand Order section the rumors of an English release of the game have started. I might have to update this post after it goes up if the big news drops.
- So it Happened!
They are putting out Fate/Grand Order in English. They have a trailer. It will be out this summer.
- The Nintendo Version is the Racier One? Has the World Gone Mad?
Fate/Extella is coming to the Nintendo Switch.
- Here Comes Chacha
Crunchyroll looks at the GUDAGUDA Meiji Restoration even in Grand Order.
- Which Event Leads to the Carnival Phantasm Timeline?
Nasu’s recent blog post goes into what makes some of the different timelines in the Type-Moon Multiverse. Apparently, Fate andTsukihime are generally in different universes that branch due to events in the past.
- Five Years and Still No Translation!
I need to play Mahoutsukai no Yoru.
- Live From the Holy Grail War
The official Fate/Apocrypha twitter posted a clip of the recording of the OST in Budapest.
- Treasures of the Chaldean Dynasty
There is a whole bunch of interesting information in the new Chaldea Ace magazine:
- Celebration in Chaldea
A little online fanfare for the new magazine.
- The Falling ChaCha Dilemma
Apparently, someone was really interested in how often Chacha has her rare tripping animation when she uses skills.
- Strapping Young Lads and Lassies
The Ichiban Kuji lottery has a whole slew of Fate/Grand Order prizes in their upcoming event.
- Don’t Worry. I’m sure there Will be More of Her in the Daisy Dukes
Until then everyone else can enjoy this new Mordred figure from Phat! that just went up for preorder.
- The Cutest Maneki-neko
Aniplex is taking preorders if you want you very own Tamamo Cat figure.
- Take My Wallet!
Another report about how Fate/Grand Order is making crazy money worldwide.
- This Guy Really Wants to Be Able To Skip Noble Phantasm Animation
At this point, it is a major plot line of the comic.
- Shinsengumi Shenanigans
The Wolves of Mibu can have fun too.
- Medusa Madia
You cannot get her to clean your room in Persona 5.
- Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love
Sakura Saber burst onto the scene.
- The Leftovers
While they have been revealed they did not get into Fate/GO Gutentag Omen since they are not officially in the game yet as playable characters. Someone decided to take pity on these orphans.
- Yakitate!! Japan
This actually makes me want a loaf of french bread more than anything else.
- The Two Nobus
And Mech Hisui as well.
- Delicious Candy
The author of Dagashi Kashi did some fanart of Caren Hortensia alongside a sexy female Shy Guy of all things.
