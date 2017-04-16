All Points Bulletin: Rules of the Game

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- New Oscar Rules for Animated Feature
In the hopes of getting more people to vote apparently.
- A League of Their Own 25th Anniversary and The Role of Women in Sports Films
Geena Davis trying to pave the way on and off screen.
- The Handmaid’s Tale Then and Now
Looking back and looking at the new resurgence for the classic dystopian novel.
- The Last Stand of Ned Kelly
In full armor, Ned Kelly and his gang make their last stand in Glenrowan, Australia.
- 1957’s Funny Face
A look at what might be causing the super weird faces in Mass Effect Andromeda. It does not have any definitive answers but the speculation is an enlightening insight into game animation.
- I Know What You Did Last Summer Games
As games have more information about you just sitting on the machine you play them on how can they use this info to enhance your experience? Should they even do it in the first place?
- Stephen Graham Jones, Isaac Asimov, and Franz Kafka are an Unusual Trio
All Geeks Considered examine three VERY different short stories.
The Handmaid’s Tale is brilliant and haunting.
