Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: BB’s BrillIant Debut

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- English News Roundup
For anyone who missed up the update to the last Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup, I added I section about the English release of Fate/Grand Order. The link above is a thread that has all the known information about the game’s release so far.
- The Inside Scoop
The O Network got an Interview with Yosuke Shiokawa from Aniplex at Sakura Con shortly after the announcement that Fate/Grand Order would be getting an English release.
- What does BB Stand For?
The Fate/Extra CCC event in Grand Order is on the way! Much of the event, like what class is BB, or who is the event servant, is still unknown.
- Nero Will Protect Your Switch
A look at the Limited Edtion version of Fate/Extella for the Switch.
- The Night Comes to Sony
Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] is being released on almost every Sony platform in Japan.
- The Tapestries of Life
Plusone is rereleasing their Fate/Extra CCC AR Tapestries.
- When Edmond Dantès Was not ON THE EDGE
These are some sketches of Edmond Dantès before the betrayal that made him the Count.
- These Violent Delights Have Violent Ends
Three new figures of dangerous beauties from Type-Moon.
- A Deadly Present Under The Tree – Santa Alter is now up for preorder.
- The Devil in Atilla – Atilla is her Sweat Devil outfit.
- Sex on the Beach – Plum’s Scáthach Assassin.
- She was Married to a Real Nimrod
With the Fate/Apocrypha anime coming out next season it only makes sense from them to make a Semiramis figure.
- Medusa the Combat Maid
The recent GUDAGUDA event only made Medusa in a maid outfit more popular.
- Swords Are Cool
The people who wield them are cooler.
- Liz in SPACE!
Is she trying to catch a star so she can be a successful idol?
- The Extended Emiya Family
They just keep growing.
Advertisements