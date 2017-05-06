Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Cyberbrain Paradise by the Dashboard Light

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Half-Moon Switch
There is a new commercial for the Nintendo Switch version of Fate/Extella.
- Snow White and the Seven Servants
There is a new trailer for the Prisma Illya movie.
- The Grail War Heads to America
And not just in Fate/Strange Fake. Instead is an English Fate/Grand Order trailer.
- I’m Hoping it Has Zecchin in It
The Fate/Zero manga is getting an extra bonus chapter after it finishes.
- The Pencil is Mighter than the Saber
This is quite the unexpected Fate/Grand order spin-off. It is being called Fate/Grand Order Summon Pencil Servant.
- Aiming for Heaven
Aimer is doing the theme for the first Heaven’s Feel Movie.
- Themes of Black and Red
EGOIST will be performing the opening to Fate/Apocrypha whereas GARNiDELiA will provide the ending theme.
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
All of FGO Chaldea Ace.
- They Might Be Going Overboard With This New Version of Artoria
The Machi ☆ Asobi Vol. 18 event had a feline King of Knights and it was not Saber Lion.
- Get Your Heart Racing
Rin and Illya are also getting Type-Moon racing figures.
- Yuyu Ryougi Shiki
The author of Yuyushiki recently put out some Type-Moon fanart on their twitter feed.
- Extra Attention
That is an extra sexy BB.
- The Boys and Girls Club
Both Genders Working Together.
- The Nightingale Oath
Somehow I do not think BB swore to it.
- Who Are You Guys Again?
The Tsukihime Remake may continue to slip further into the distance but the love of the fans is still here.
