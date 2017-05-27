Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Sister Act

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Next Stop: France!
The President of Sony announced that there would be more Grand Order anime.
- Can Everyone get Lily Saber?
The English version of Grand Order is running a Facebook Campaign for goodies in the game when it starts.
- Everyone gets a Lily Saber!
All the goals were unlocked for the Facebook Campaign for the English release of Grand Order.
- The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
The English release of Fate/Grand Order unveiled the signature Assassin as well as the only Servant (so far) that can change class.
- Grand Order for the Super Nintendo
Some nice art of what an old school Grand Order might look like if it were a Megami Tensei RPG.
- Cavall, the Small White Dog
A few comics with one of the characters Kate might actually love from the Type-Moon universe.
- Ladies of the Lance
They might both be Lancers but they are very different.
- Having Fun at the BB Casino
The slots maybe against you but everyone seems to be having fun.
- Nobu and Okita
They are a strong duo.
- The Grail Comedy Trio
The Back Alley Alliance has some stiff competition.
- Broken Dreams
I don’t think Len and White Lin will be the first Tsukihime characters in Grand Order but I have been wrong before.
- So Many Lizs
A world class idol has to be able to wear many hats.
- The Littlest Servants
They are so Cute,
- Tsundere for Maintenance
Some people can’t admit their real feelings for the weekly maintenance going away.
- When Will ORT be Added to Grand Order?
Will it be a 6 Star Servants?
- Rin’s Real Sister
It is actually Sakura and not Ereshkigal.
