Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Sherlock Holmes’ Nemesis Lives Again

- Mark June 25 on Your Calander
The English version of Grand Order is coming out on the 25th. Are you ready?
- I KNEW IT
A translation of the Chaldea Ace Creators’ Interview. It has a ton of info about Fate/Grand order including the fact that their version of Nightingale is based on her portrayal in The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady manga.
- One Jean to Rule them All
The Fate/Apocrypha anime had a premiere date and a new commercial.
- He’s Back
So many tickets spent and still no Moriarty.
- Golden Drive ・ Good Night
The return of the Onigashima Event meant I could finally get a Sakata Kintoki Rider.
- Lucky Ducks
Fate/Grand Order: First Order is getting an English dub that will premiere at Anime Expo.
- ISKANDAR!
The trailer for the signature Berserker is up for the English release of Grand Order. They did not need as much effort to translate this one.
- Time for Lessons. Sexy Lessons.
The immensely popular signature Lancer gets an English trailer for FateGrand Order as well.
- The Mysterious Woman of Agartha
A few more scraps of information about the signature characters from the upcoming second chapter of the Epic of Remnant.
- Get Back In LINE
A new set of LINE stickers has been released for Grand Order.
- Switching to E3 Coverage
Fate/Extella for the Nintendo Switch got an E3 trailer.
- Here Comes The Nero Bride
Switch users get a Nero Bride costume with their version of Extella.
- The Standard-Bearer who Correctly Guides the Holy Grail War
A new Jeanne d’Arc figure.
- Spamalot
Much of the Fate/Grand Order stage play cast in now online in costume.
- Tamamo no Mae After Her Bath
A wonderful sight for a privileged few.
- Biker Babe Shuten Douji
I just really like the picture of Shuten Douji dressed as Sakata Kintoki Rider.
- Sukeban Duo
Oni stick togeather.
- Come Drink With Me
An inviting Shuten Douji.
- Shuten Douji with the Long Hair
In case you were wondering that that looked like.
- Shy Boy Fuuma Kotarou
‘Cause you’re too shy shy Hush hush, eye to eye
- The Dirty Pair at the Beach
The Dirty Pair being Nobunaga and Okita.
- Mama Said Knock You Out
Minamoto no Yorimitsu IS BACK.
- Kana and Saber Would be Good Friends
They could go out eating with Elma.
- Helena Blavatsky is Kyoko Otonashi
Does that mean Tesla is Godai and Edison is Shun Mitaka?
- GOLDEN COFFEE
Sakata Kintoki as a barista.
- Assassination Exchange
The Hassan of Serenity and Jack the Ripper change outfits.
- It Was Inevitable
Elizabeth Báthory has so many outfits it was only fair that someone would take one of hers.
- Saturnalia
When Master and Servant exchange roles.
- Naked Apron Scathath
Tamamo Cat’s outfit works on Scathath.
- Silver Haired Friends
Jack and Jean Alter justing hanging out.
- A Jean Recruitment Drive
Both adults Jeans in the Chaldea uniform.
- A Reminder that The Beach Will be Here Soon
The Summer Event is just around the corner.
- Lemons are Good Civilization
A refreshing Atilla the Hun.
- No Respect for Nitocris
No respect.
- Hiding as Medjed
Nitocris goes undercover. The only problem Futaba Sakura might feel Nitocris is stealing her online handle.
