If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- The Movie Does not Contain the Daitarn 3 Sun Attack Scattershot
All Geeks Considered ponders the difficulties of communications with an examination of Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris.
- Tremble at the All Mighty Power of … Sweden
Who knew that Sweden was once such a world power?
- Is Your AI Smarter than a 6th Grader?
Smarter AI in games is not necessarily better.
- I Sadly Only Knew of Boudica Becuase of Type-Moon
The Romans vs. the Celts.
- Exclusive Cheetos Restaurant
Apparently, it is a big hit!
- The Louvre Now on 3DS
For use inside the museum as your best guide! I would love to try this out.
Just incase you were curious about the Type-Moon interpretation of Boudica:
Advertisements
One thought on “All Points Bulletin: Celtic Cheetos”
“She was huge of frame, terrifying of aspect, and with a harsh voice. A great mass of bright red hair fell to her knees: She wore a great twisted golden necklace, and a tunic of many colors, over which was a thick mantle, fastened by a brooch. Now she grasped a spear, to strike fear into all who watched her……”
-Dio Cassius (Dudley and Webster, 54)
🤔