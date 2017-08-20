All Points Bulletin: Celtic Cheetos

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

hisui_icon_4040_round Just incase you were curious about the Type-Moon interpretation of Boudica:

 

 

Advertisements

One thought on “All Points Bulletin: Celtic Cheetos

  1. Ryu (@Ryu___01) says:
    Reply

    “She was huge of frame, terrifying of aspect, and with a harsh voice. A great mass of bright red hair fell to her knees: She wore a great twisted golden necklace, and a tunic of many colors, over which was a thick mantle, fastened by a brooch. Now she grasped a spear, to strike fear into all who watched her……”

    -Dio Cassius (Dudley and Webster, 54)

    🤔

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s