Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Umu Victorious

- Learn with Text and Game Press
A fairly long interview with the English staff of Fate/Grand Order. Thanks to Metal Caveman for the link.
- Another Dumb Grand Order Joke is Dead
The 2017 Nero Fest returned Brynhildr to the gacha so people can stop pretending they don know who she is.
- Hopefully, Zouken Worms are Not a Card
The online card game Shadowverse will have a Heaven’s Feel event starting September 28th.
- A Genuine Counterfeit
Oath Under Snow has an English trailer thanks to Singapore’s Odex.
- KARA NO KYŌKAI WILL SOON BE 20 YEARS OLD
Therefore it is getting a marvelous hardcover re-release.
- Seaside Saint
Banpresto is releasing a Summer Martha figure.
- Start Your Own Rebellion Against Your Beautiful Father
Movic makes it possible with their Clarent Blood Arthur.
- What is Up with the Jack Bias?
The first disc of Fate/Apocrypha anime comes with a whole slew of different stories exclusive goodies.
- Snowy Secrets
They are giving out a special Fate/Complete Materials book at the showings of the Prisma Illya movie for a limited time.
- I Still Put Dollfie News Here Under Protest
Volks is terrifying the world by releasing Dollfies of Jeanne and Artoria from Grand Order.
- Does it Ward Away Black Keys?
Probably not.
- How Long Before the Anime?
The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II manga starts October 4 in Young Ace magazine.
- Never Forgot!
The only project pushed back more than the Tsukihime Remake.
- Cheerful
JAPAN!ROME!
If you put Brynhildr in a cheerleading outfit you’re going to get fanart.
- You Can’t Let The Emperor Beat You
Tamamo No Mae’s Counterattack.
- Working at the Carwash, Yeah
I just assumed a pit crew did that.
- He Is Known as a Charioteer
Karna as a bad ass rider class Servant.
- One of These Things is Not LIke The Other
Quite a diverse lineup.
- Healing Ouendan
Nightingale is fighting for your health.
- It is Only a Matter of Time
Heroine X will eventually get a swimsuit version as will her Alter version.
- Not That Hrash A Warden
Mash will probably be kind to the prisoners.
