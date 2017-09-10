If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- UNIQLO X NYCC
All kinds of nerdoms are represented in these new shirt collaborations! They will be at the con but also in store and online.
- Don’t Lose Your Way
- But if the Offer is Shun
A little thought experiment about what would happen if you brought small pieces of different layers of the sun to Earth.
- The Addictive Power of Success
After so many seemingly impossible successes it seems that Charles XII of Sweden might be getting too big for his britches.
- Under Siege
It turns out Cortes’ greatest ally was plague as the people who were under siege becomes the ones leading a siege.
- Detective School – One Flight Up
How do you make a good detective game?
The Lupin gang playing D&D!
One thought on “All Points Bulletin: I Just Assume Inspector Zenigata is a Railroader GM”
Arbys has since done other posts for Sailor Moon (https://twitter.com/Arbys/status/906910146743304194) and Tenchi Muyo (https://twitter.com/Arbys/status/905853171687460865).