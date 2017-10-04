Pre-New York Comic Con 2017: The Incredible Shrinking Artist Alley

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up

or All Points Bulletin this week.)

PRE-NYCC 2017 PODCAST

This year’s New York Comic Con hosts Fairy Tail’s Hiro Mashima, adds new construction to the mix along with more offsite venues, and of course has way too many options for what to do.

Our tentative schedule for the convention:

Thursday

11:15 AM – Wizards and Fairies and Spells – Oh My!

01:30 PM – French Comics Kiss Better: Bande Dessinée 101, Presented by the French Comics Association

02:45 PM – Here Lie Dragons & Eternal Beasties

04:00 PM – The Official VIZ Media Panel

06:00 PM – American Gods with Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber, and Yetide Badaki

Friday

10:30 AM – BBC America Presents: Peter Capaldi Spotlight

12:00 PM – Pacific Rim Uprising

12:45 PM – Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency – BBC AMERICA Official Panel

02:30 PM – Kodansha Comics Presents Celebrate Fairy Tail: Live-Sketch and Q&A with Hiro Mashima

04:00 PM – VIZ Media Presents: The Legend of Zelda Manga Creators – Akira Himekawa

05:15 PM – Classic SF Manga Featuring Akira 35th Anniversary Edition, Ghost in the Shell, & Battle Angel Alita

06:45 PM – Anime for Feminists

Saturday

11:00 AM – Kodansha Comics Presents Celebrate Fairy Tail: A Chat with Hiro Mashima

11:00 AM – DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender, a Netflix Original Series

01:30 PM – Black Heroes Matter

12:15 PM – Making Ships Set Sail: Fandom & Relationships

02:45 PM – Telling Stories with Patrick Rothfuss, Jonathan Coulton & Friends

03:45 PM – Star Trek: Discovery

04:00 PM – PW Presents: The European Comics Invasion

05:30 PM – William Shakespeare’s Star Wars: The Force Doth Awaken Live!

05:30 PM – Crunchyroll Industry Panel

06:30 PM – Let’s Talk About Our Problematic Faves: Marginalized Fans & the Media

07:45 PM – Invisible Latinx

08:00 PM – Netflix Presents Black Mirror

Sunday

10:30 AM – World Premiere of Batman vs. Two Face

10:45 AM – Kicking Ass, Taking Names: Women of Color in Comics

12:00 PM – Queers for Fears – Understanding LGBTQ Villiany and Who’s Doing It Right

02:45 PM – Here Lie Dragons & Eternal Beasties

03:45 PM – NYCC Team Q&A

03:45 PM – Image Comics: The Future of Storytelling

04:00 PM – Kodansha Comics featuring Fairy Tail and Sailor Moon