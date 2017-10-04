Pre-New York Comic Con 2017: The Incredible Shrinking Artist Alley

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up
or All Points Bulletin this week.)
PRE-NYCC 2017 PODCAST
This year’s New York Comic Con hosts Fairy Tail’s Hiro Mashima, adds new construction to the mix along with more offsite venues, and of course has way too many options for what to do.
Our tentative schedule for the convention:
Thursday
11:15 AM – Wizards and Fairies and Spells – Oh My!
01:30 PM – French Comics Kiss Better: Bande Dessinée 101, Presented by the French Comics Association
02:45 PM – Here Lie Dragons & Eternal Beasties
04:00 PM – The Official VIZ Media Panel
06:00 PM – American Gods with Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber, and Yetide Badaki
Friday
10:30 AM – BBC America Presents: Peter Capaldi Spotlight
12:00 PM – Pacific Rim Uprising
12:45 PM – Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency – BBC AMERICA Official Panel
02:30 PM – Kodansha Comics Presents Celebrate Fairy Tail: Live-Sketch and Q&A with Hiro Mashima
04:00 PM – VIZ Media Presents: The Legend of Zelda Manga Creators – Akira Himekawa
05:15 PM – Classic SF Manga Featuring Akira 35th Anniversary Edition, Ghost in the Shell, & Battle Angel Alita
06:45 PM – Anime for Feminists
Saturday
11:00 AM – Kodansha Comics Presents Celebrate Fairy Tail: A Chat with Hiro Mashima
11:00 AM – DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender, a Netflix Original Series
01:30 PM – Black Heroes Matter
12:15 PM – Making Ships Set Sail: Fandom & Relationships
02:45 PM – Telling Stories with Patrick Rothfuss, Jonathan Coulton & Friends
03:45 PM – Star Trek: Discovery
04:00 PM – PW Presents: The European Comics Invasion
05:30 PM – William Shakespeare’s Star Wars: The Force Doth Awaken Live!
05:30 PM – Crunchyroll Industry Panel
06:30 PM – Let’s Talk About Our Problematic Faves: Marginalized Fans & the Media
07:45 PM – Invisible Latinx
08:00 PM – Netflix Presents Black Mirror
Sunday
10:30 AM – World Premiere of Batman vs. Two Face
10:45 AM – Kicking Ass, Taking Names: Women of Color in Comics
12:00 PM – Queers for Fears – Understanding LGBTQ Villiany and Who’s Doing It Right
02:45 PM – Here Lie Dragons & Eternal Beasties
03:45 PM – NYCC Team Q&A
03:45 PM – Image Comics: The Future of Storytelling
04:00 PM – Kodansha Comics featuring Fairy Tail and Sailor Moon