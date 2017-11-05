All Points Bulletin: The Cure for the Cruciatus Curse

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Game of Thrones: Prussian Edition
Otto von Bismarck really comes into his own as a master manipulator. Even an assassination attempt is merely an inconvenience in regards to his plans.
- The Keys to Marital Bliss
You just have to watch this one to understand.
- The Modern Prometheus
The Extra Sci-Fi series starts with the mother of it all: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.
Also, I always have to throw in this link.
- Precure is Scarily Good
Ogiue Maniax runs down the best of the Precure Halloween episodes.
- Taiko Studios Blasts Off
A new animation studio headed by many former Disney artists has opened. And their first work One Small Step looks lovely at this stage.
- 50 Points to Gryffindor
A homemade Daigon Alley sprung up in Seattle to raise money for charity thanks to a dedicated dad.
I always wonder if the current iteration of Precure will be the one to finally get the series the recognition it deserves:
