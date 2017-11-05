All Points Bulletin: The Cure for the Cruciatus Curse

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Taiko Studios Blasts Off
    A new animation studio headed by many former Disney artists has opened. And their first work One Small Step looks lovely at this stage.
  • 50 Points to Gryffindor
    A homemade Daigon Alley sprung up in Seattle to raise money for charity thanks to a dedicated dad.

hisui_icon_4040_round I always wonder if the current iteration of Precure will be the one to finally get the series the recognition it deserves:

 

 

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s