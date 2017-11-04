Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Pyramid Heads

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- When You Win the Porn Battle You Have Won the War
Type-Moon actually has more circles at Comiket than any other series. The power of Grand Order is amazing.
- Just in Case You Started to Like the Type-Moon Fandom
Aotsuki Takao recently closed lots of his social media accounts after a bunch of attacks over the Internet due to a controversy around his work on Boudica and Parvati.
- Now You Too Can Fail to Get Sakura Saber
The GUDAGUDA Honnoji event is going to come to the English version of Grand Order.
- Just In Case You Forgot
The first half of Fate/Apocrypha goes up on Netflix on November 7th.
- The Real Sakura
GamePress transcribed the little interview that took place after the English debut of the Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Even More Money for the War Chest
The Heaven’s Feel movie is doing quite well.
- The Rise of Sakura Face
She finally has her chance to be everywhere.
- Cold Flames
The art for Prisma Illya movie bix is quite fantastic.
- Postcard Memories
Some artworks of Shiro, Kiritsugu, and Taiga before the events of Heaven’s Feel.
- The Point of No Return in the Heaven’s Feel Path
One last promo for the Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Costume Quest
Ufotable gets into the Halloween spirit with the Fate/Stay Night characters.
- Soaring Fidget Spinner that Strikes with Death
I assume this is his hidden trump card Noble Phantasm.
- Don’t Be Surprised if this Figma Falls off Your Self Often
Cú Chulainn gets his own Figma.
- PUT YA GUNS ON!
The Sengoku Basara characters could easily slip into any Fate series and no one would be the wiser.
- More Pseudo Servants
The dividing line between Sengoku Basara and Fate is not very thick.
- Servants: Kouta Hirano Style
Drifters is another series with a very Fate like feel.
- Demonic Charm
There is a little devil in Tomoe Gozen.
- Jeff Bezos Never Looked So Good
The Amazon CEO works her way into fan comics.
- Another Dangerous Beast
I think this one hunts you.
- 108 Stars of Destiny
I wonder if we will ever get any other Suikoden characters.
- Happy Chacha
That sounds like the title of a kid’s anime.
- Warm and Fuzzy Memories
A memorial for a FGO ship.
