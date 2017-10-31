The October 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Again!! – Kodansha USA
- Berserk: The Flame Dragon Knight (novel) – Dark Horse
- Berserk Official Guidebook – Dark Horse
- Beyblade Burst Evolution – Sunrights
- The Boy Can’t Help It – VIZ
- Coyote – VIZ
- Dead Mount Death Play – Yen Press
- The Delinquent Housewife! – Vertical Inc.
This sounds like it could be very fun.
- Dynamic Chord – Sentai Filmworks
- Eclair – Yen Press
- Escape Journey – VIZ
- Full Drive – VIZ
- Golem Hearts – VIZ
- How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die – Kodansha USA
Ghost boyfriend!
- Kokkoku: Moment by Moment – Kodansha USA
- The Life of Budori Gusko – Sentai Filmworks
- Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle – VIZ
What a bizarre manga.
- Napping Princess (light novel) – Yen Press
- Ore Miko! – DMI
- Pokémon Horizon: Sun & Moon – VIZ
- Pokémon Sun & Moon – VIZ
- Pop Team Epic – Vertical Inc.
This seems a triumph of a small but vocal part of fandom.
- PTSD Radio – Kodansha USA
- Return of the Prince – DMI
- Until Your Bones Rot – Kodansha USA
- VOID – VIZ
- Walking My Second Path in Life (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- World’s End Harem – Seven Seas
- Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs – Seven Seas
New Crowdfunding Projects
- Halloween Pajama in Seatlle Anime Short
- Kud Wafter Anime Film
- Naniiiro no Nani Anime Short
- Under the Dog Live-action Short and Music Video
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Anime Strike adding Just Because!, Girls’ Last Tour, Yuki Yuna is A Hero – The Washio Sumi Chapter- / -Hero Chapter-, Land of the Lustrous, Himouto! Umaruchan R, Inuyashiki
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Yurucamp, Natsume’s Book of Friends Roku, Two Car, Wake Up, Girls! New Chapter, Time Bokan: The Villains Strike Back, Love Rice S2, Taisho Mebiusline Chicchaisan, Kino’s Journey – The Beautiful World, Recovery of an MMO Junkie, Dies Irae, Rainy Cocoa S3 and S4, Tsukipro the Animation, Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater S2, March Comes in like a Lion S2, Danganronpa 3, .hack//Legend of the Twilight, Dragonaut, Onyankopon, Evil or Live, The Idolm@ster SideM, Lucky Star, Seiyu’s Life, Servamp, Coyote Ragtime Show, Full Metal Panic!, Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- go90 adding Hell Girl
- HIDIVE adding Dynamic Chord
- Tubi TV adding God Mars, Mr. Osomatsu, Infini-T Force
- Viewster adding Night on the Galactic Railroad, Street Fighter II the Movie
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Full Drive, Golem Hearts, Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle
Yay for more sports!
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Sensei! Gets Side Story Manga
- Sequel Manga Announced for Cooking Boy
- Major 2nd TV Anime Green-lit
- New TV Anime Megalobox Revealed
- Live-action Blazing Transfer Students Getting Short Manga
Blue blazes! There is more Blazing Transfer Students.
- Anime and Manga Announced for Multimedia Project Pochitto Hatsumei: Pikachin-Kit
- La Corda D’Oro Getting New Manga
- Special Chapter Announced for Gakuen Babysitters
- New Idolish 7 Manga Starting
- Anime Short Road to You Anime Short Released
- New Kindaichi Case Files Manga Series Beginning
- Natsume’s Book of Friends Getting Film
- Tantei Nemo to Nanatsu no Satsujin Misshitsu Manga Announced
Murder rooms, alright.
- Claymore Creator Starting New Manga Series
- Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Anime Getting Sequel
That makes sense since the movie was just the middle of the story.
- 2nd Season Green-lit for Ohenro Pilgrimage
- Shinkalion Franchise Getting TV Anime
- Batman Ninja Anime Project Revealed
NYCC piqued my interest in this project.
- Anime Announced for Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei
- Beatless Sci-fi Novel Getting Anime Adaptation
- Rokuhodo Yotsuiro Biyori Anime Green-lit
- Saiko Kuro Spin-off Manga Launching
- More Tokyo Ghoul Anime in the Works
- Rose of Versailles Getting More Manga Chapters
For a series with a horrifically conclusive ending there always seems to be new chapters of this. That is not a bad thing but still slightly unexpected.
- Kairi Sorano Starting New Horror Manga
- Two New Sword Art Online Anime Announced
- A Certain Magical Index Getting 3rd Season
Another tired internet joke can finally die.
- 2nd Season Revealed for B-PROJECT
- Sexaroid Manga Getting Sequel Series
With a title like that it almost seems strange it took this long for the series to get a sequel.
- 3 New Weekly Shonen Jump Titles Launching Tomatatoipu no Rikopin, Full Drive, and Golem Hearts
- More Granblue Fantasy Anime Coming
I suppose there gacha mechanics should be good for something.
- Yakiniku-ten Sengoku Anime Green-lit
- Anime Revealed for SNS Police
- Shoji Kawamori Announces New Anime Jushinki Pandora
- DAYS Getting Finale OVAs
- Anime Short Bundled with HiGH&LOW Manga
- Kokkoku: Moment by Moment Anime Adaptation Announced
- Original Anime Announced from Durarara!! Director
- Golden Kamuy Anime in the Works
- 1-shot Manga Announced for Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Game
- DYNAMIC CHORD Anime Getting Manga Adaptation
- Manga Adaptation Announced for KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm
- Trinity Seven Writer Launching New Manga
- Ore ga Suki nano wa Imoto dakedo Imoto ja nai Anime Green-lit
- More Anime Announced for Date A Live Light Novels
- ACCA 13 Getting Spin-off Manga Volume
I’m interested in more stories in the world of ACCA.
- Saga of Tanya the Evil Gourmet Spin-off Manga Announced
It feels like ACCA should be the manga that gets the Gourmet Spin-off and not this.
- New Manga Mahotsukai to Dragon’s Loft Starting
- Scum’s Wish Manga-ka Drawing 1-shot
- Nangoku Sodachi Pachi-slot Game Getting Manga Adaptation
- New Adult Manga Magazine Grand Jump Mecha Launching
- OVA Announced for The Testament of Sister New Devil
- Anime Green-lit for Novel Series Ulysses: Jeanne d’Arc to Renkin no Kishi
- GetBackers Manga-ka and Knight in the Area Manga-ka Draw Short Manga
- Kare First Love Getting New Chapter
- Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC Bande Dessinée Prequel Manga Starting
This makes me wonder what a Franco-Belgian Gundam series would be like.
- New Manga Cosmo Familia Announced
- Princess Resurrection Getting New Manga
- Netflix’s A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- Getting Manga Adaptation
- New TV Anime Revealed for Fist of the Blue Sky
This feels like something that exemplifies the concept of a series that Japan loves and America could not care less about.
- Novel Tsukumogami Kashimasu Getting TV Anime
- Anime Green-lit for Tsurune: Kazemai Koko Kyudo-bu Novel
- Piano Forest TV Anime Revealed
Unexpected, and I’m looking forward to it.
- Miss Hokusai Director Working on New Film
Yeah! An adventure fantasy with women!
- New Manga Shinsengumi Rebellion Launching
- Basara Manga-ka Turning Mystery to Iu Nakare One-shot Into Ongoing Series
Yes, I want this.
- Shakugan no Shana Creator Launching New Series
- Anime Announced for Yuwaku Office Lover2 Smartphone Game
- 3rd Season of Free! Green-lit
Guys, not gonna lie, I’m so excited about this!
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Cherry Boy Movie Announced
- Special for Yoru no Koe Green-lit
- Rainbow Days Movie Revealed
- Medamayaki no Kimi Itsu Tsubusu? Getting TV Series
- Movie Announced for Romance Manga Uirabu. -Uiuishii Koi no Ohanashi-
- TV Series Coming for Mob Psycho 100
Well, this should be interesting.
- Banana Fish Getting TV Series
- TV Show Revealed for Video Girl Ai Manga
Blast from the past!
- New TV Series Announced for I”s
Advertisements