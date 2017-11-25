Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Shadowy OL

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Sex and Heaven’s Feel
ANN has an interview with Tomonori Sudou and Noriko Shitaya after the US premiere of the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- See Servants Get Punked Mulitple Times
Different showing of the Heaven’s Feel movie gave out different bonus items in Japan.
- Thanksgiving Madness
The English version of Grand Order got a whole slew of events for Thanksgiving.
- You Can Thank My Roommate If and When We Get the Gudako Mascot
A transcript of the Grand Order Panel from Anime NYC.
- Assassination Classroom
Li Shuwen gets his own commercial for Fate/Extra – Last Encore.
- Mordred and Semiramis Become Mall Rats
Apparently, there are Fate/Apocrypha mall events.
- Japanese Home Video Release Maybe be Insanely Expensive
But they come with some cool bonus items (and what every that Spartacus toy is.)
- Megahobby EXPO 2017 Autumn
So Many Fate Figures
- Sadly No Pants were Included
If you want the 4 Inch Nel Jack figure from Sentinel you will have to take her as is.
- An Even Smaller JDASL
Yiu can order the Jeanne d’Arc (Alter) (Santa Lily) Nendoroid.
- So Odd
Apparently, they are making the Miyamoto Musashi pillow seen in the background of the last Halloween event.
- Some More Pieces of Silver and Blue
The 2nd volume of Fate/Prototype – Fragments of Blue and Silver is getting some store-specific preorder bonuses.
- Terrorize Your Friends in LINE with Gudako
There is a third set of Grand Order Line stickers.
- History of the Dark Apocrypha
ANN looks at the real histories of the Servants of Black from Fate/Apocrypha.
- The History of Zero
ANN examines the Fate/Zero Servants.
- Not a Lot of Pirate Fans
The winning outfits were announced for the Prisma Illya alarm clock contest.
- The Tales of Three Sisters
Or perhaps they are all one saint.
- Time to Order that Christmas Cake
JDASL eating the rewards for her story.
- Tomoe Gozen Becomes Meme Bait
It is so easy with the picture.
- Fran Becomes a Fatima
I have to say I love this Five Star Stories and Fate mashup.
- The Nurse Off Duty
Even Nightingale needs some time off.
- Goetia Could Easily be a Modern Tech CEO
He has the evil for the job.
- A Revolutionary Opening For Fate/Extra
The opening and closing songs of Fate/Extra – Last Encore have been announced.
- Emiya Lily for Christmas
It would be an unexpected choice.
- A Much More Probable Choice for this Year’s Free Christmas Servant
A Christmas time version of the Demon King of the Sixth Heaven.
- Mash Might Make a Good Rider
Will she always be a Shielder?
- The Least Likely Free Christmas Servant
OK. There might be some more unlikely choices but they are few and far between.
- Morning Ritual
Sadly it is not Helena Blavatsky performing a rite of Theosophy.
- Their Next Project: The Ramesseum
You can do a lot with dedication and Pocky.
- The Ladies of Extra
They will always be paired together.
- It is Not Easy to Create the Hanging Gardens of Babylon
It takes a lot of hard work.
- Queen of the Nile
A beautiful pharaoh.
- The Beautiful Assassin
The last picture reminds me of the infamous “I’ll kill you” from Heero Yuy.
