Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: First Encore

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- A Triumph for the Caesar
The usual artwork that leads up to a new Type-Moon anime on Twitter has come out for Fate/Extra Last Encore.
- A Nasu’s Thoughts on Last Encore
A translation of Nasu’s recent blog post about the Fate/Extra TV series.
- So What is Going On?
So Fate/Extra will be streaming on Netflix on the 31st. Where exactly is still unclear.
- Tower of Druaga
The newest Grand Order Event is a bit of an old-school dungeon crawl.
- Atalanta and Elizabeth: Strange Bedfellows
A look at their Nobel Phantasms in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Dinner with the Emiya Family
Crunchyroll is streaming Today’s Menu for Emiya Family.
- You Don’t Need a Presage To Predict This
You can go all out when getting the home video release of the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Let’s・La・Cookin’☆Showtime
I’m proud to work in a KiraKira☆Pretty Cure A La Mode reference when talking about the Heaven’s Feel cafe.
- The Power of Joyeuse
A little more of what Charlemagne can do in Fate/Extella Link.
- If Nothing Else Animate Loves You on Valentine’s Day
They have all sort of store bonuses related to Type-Moon in February.
- Celebrate the Ending of Fate/Apocrypha
Of course, it is done with swimsuits.
- Memories of the Great Holy Grail War
Here comes the second Fate/Apocrypha box set.
- Bonuses for Drama
They go all out for the Fate/Prototype – Fragments of Blue and Silver drama CDs.
- Someone Must be a Nerd
Apparently, this year’s National Center Test for University Admissions in Japan has lots of otaku references including characters from Type-Moon.
- Pour One Out For Solomon
Never Forget.
- Shinjuku Just Got Sexier
Jeanne Alter has a figure in her casual clothing which is very easy on the eyes.
- Figma from the Land of Shadows
Scáthach shines in the darkness as a Figma.
- Casual Friday Astolfo
Because, of course, he gets a casual clothing figure.
- Sweater Mama
Minamoto no Yorimitsu is definitely a sweater girl.
- Imagine if She Were Actually in the Game
Even the brief appearance of Anastasia has inspired fan art.
- Small Isn’t Bad at All
So says mini Da Vinci.
Advertisements