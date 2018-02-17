Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Remaining Sense of Pain

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- A Surprise Fujino
The Garden of Order event returns to the Japanse version of Grand order with an unexpected treat.
- Why is She is a Waitress Outfit?
A little explanation of Fujino Asagami’s possibly perplexing Ahnenerbe uniform is all about.
- Bright Burning Shout!
Unsurprisingly the single for Bright Burning Shout has a bunch of Fate/Extra Last Encore themed special editions centered around which store you buy it from.
- Birthday of Sinners
There are many ways to celebrate the anniversary of Kara no Kyoukai this month.
- Dragons, Foxes, and Tigers
Tamamo no Mae, Li Shuwen, and Elizabeth Bathory herald an approaching Fate/Extella Link.
- Learn New Skills at the Extella School For Servants
A sneak peek at one of the new mechanics in Fate/Extella Link.
- All Around Type-Moon
With several different Type-Moon properties come out recently there is a good deal of Fate merchandise at AnimeJapan this year.
- Beautiful Waterside Art
Some nice Hokusai themed art is coming out of this event.
- Get the Best Shield Figure
It even comes with an extra cute girl character.
- Enter the Dragon
You can preorder the Elizabeth Bathory figure from Good Smile.
- A Different Sort of Hatcher
Some eggscellent Grand Order toys.
- We have 100!
I updated the Saber list again.
- What is Ceaser was a Servant of Hirohiko Araki
He might look like this.
- Gospel of the Throttle
Grand Order and Drifters already had a lot in common but Cosmos in the Lostbelt only makes the comparisons easier.
- Eightfold Blessing of Amaterasu
She is extremely blessed.
- Drunken Maid Service
I’m not sure she would make the room any cleaner.
Advertisements