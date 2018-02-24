Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Maintaining Ma’at

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Time for Some Grand Order Mahjong
Some pictures from the FGO Winter Festival in Hiroshima.
- Mysterious Servant Y
The 12 Million Downloads Campaign for the Japanese Version of Grand Order is teasing a mysterious new Servant. If you have a guess of who it is mentioned it in the comments.
- So Begins the Avengers
The English version of Grand Order gets its first Avenger class Servant.
- Makes My Job Simpler
One Simple Mega Thread with all the Type-Moon figures from Wonderfest.
- The Saint, The Sinner, and the Sun
Commercials for Jeanne d’Arc, Gilgamesh, and Gawain from Fate/Extella Link.
- That Mullet Still Throws Me Off
Some web advertisements for Fate/Extella Link.
- Like the ripple on the water
Sends a message to the shore
Finally an English article about the water-mapping light show with Hokusai from Grand Order.
- A Meal Fit for a Saber
Of course, Emily Bushman from Crunchyroll would attempt to make the Foil-Wrapped Salmon recipe from Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family for her column. You can see how it turns out in real life.
- Some Inside Baseball
Apparently, Fujino Asagami’s debut in Grand Order led to some deep cut jokes with the voice actors on Twitter.
- The Best Character from Fate/Apocrypha Get Her Nendoroid
I, of course, mean Mordred.
- SHOW BY ROCK!! Participates in the Cutest Holy Grail War
Even more Grand Order merchandise at the Sanrio Anime Store.
- If Only the Grand Order Hatcher was This Easy
Fate/Grand Order Piyokuru is a line of Grand Order characters in little eggs.
- Waiting for Three Coloured Dango
I assume that is what this figure of Okita Souji is anticipating while she sits on a bench.
- Behind the Mask
The always popular Hassan of Serenity is getting her own figure.
- Lots of Type-Moon Figures are Sitting Recently
Nero is sitting on a much nicer piece of furniture dressed in her idol outfit with this figure.
- Hidden Treasures
It can be easy to forget since Okita does not usually show off when she is dressed normally.
- I Will Cut You
Don’t push her. Ryougi Shiki is just crazy enough to do that.
- All Paths Lead to Chocolate
Valentine’s Day for Shiro.
- Chocolate from the Fallen
People have not forgotten poor Olga Marie Animusphere.
