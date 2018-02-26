The Speakeasy #098: Land of the Lustrous, ACT-AGE, Akita Publishing, Anisong Station

Ongoing Investigations: Cardcaptor Sakura Movie 2: The Sealed Card, BOZEBEATS, ACT-AGE, Land of the Lustrous, One Piece Fish-Man Island and Punk Hazard arcs.

Song: Land of the Lustrous OP “Kyoumen no Nami” by YURiKA

Food for Thought: What is your favorite One Piece arc?

Topics: Top-selling 2017 US Manga, Crunchyroll Manga to No Longer Offer Catalog Chapters of Kodansha Titles, Akita Publishing, Netflix to Co-Produce Anime With Production I.G, Bones, WIT Studio, Anisong Station Simulcast.

DOWNLOAD

