The February 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Dragon Head – Kodansha USA
- Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or the Bottom? (novel) – Yen Press
- Harem Days The Seven-Starred Country – Akita Publishing
- Infinite Stratos (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- Jujutsu Kaisen – VIZ
- La Magnifique Grande Scène – Akita Publishing
If I ever knew this company was releasing manga in the US digitally, I had forgotten it. Very excited to try out some more ballet manga.
- Liar x Liar – Kodansha USA
- Me, a Genius? I Was Reborn into Another World and I Think They’ve Got the Wrong Idea! (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- Mirai of the Future – GKIDS
- Perfect World – Kodansha USA
- Persona 5 – Aniplex USA
- Seto Utsumi – Akita Publishing
- A Spirit of the Sun – Sentai Filmworks
- Starving Anonymous – Kodansha USA
- Tomo-chan is a Girl! – Seven Seas
- The Unwanted Undead Adventurer (light novel) – J-Novel Club
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crackle adding Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer, Lupin III: The Legend of the Gold of Babylon, Wicked City, Street Fighter, Dallos, Fist of the North Star, Black Jack, Jin-Roh, Cromartie High School
I suppose the ability to watch Beautiful Dreamer on Crackle makes in less of a punchline. It is still a punchline just less one one.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Darker than Black 2, Steins;Gate, Psychic School Wars, Natsume Yujincho 6 (OVA 2), A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd, Magikano, Witchblade, MoonPhase, Freezing Vibration, Ikki Tousen: Great Guardians, Ikki Tousen: Xtreme Xecutor, Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death Puppet, Space Dandy, Jyu-Oh-Sei, Glass Fleet, Samurai 7, The Vision of Escaflowne, Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~, Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace, Rosario + Vampire Capu2, Garden of Sinners, Yamada’s First Time: B Gata H Kei, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, Cardcaptor Sakura the Sealed Card, Spiritpact -Bond of the Underworld-
It is far easier to recommend Garden of Sinners when it is easy to watch on something like Crunchyroll. Thank Goodness.
- Netflix adding In This Corner of the World
- Tubi TV adding Attack on Titan, Attack on Titan: Junior High, Chaos Dragon, Dimension W, Afro Samurai: Resurrection, D.Gray-man, D.Gray-man Hallow, Full Metal Panic!, Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu, Vandread, Mushi-Shi, Magikano, Tower of Druaga, Kaze no Stigma, Aria, Angel Sanctuary, Sola
- Viewster adding Earl and Fairy, Food Wars! The Second Plate, Beelzebub
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Jujutsu Kaisen
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- New Gundam Build Fighters Series Revealed
I wonder if we will finally get the grand Build Fighters cross over we have been waiting for with this season.
- Anime Green-lit for Last Period: Owari naki Rasen no Monogatari Smartphone Game
- New ComicFesta Anime Zone Series Announced
- Moshi Moshi, Terumi Desu Getting Anime Adaptation
- Manga Based on Back to the Future Movies Revealed
I’m ready for this thing I never knew I wanted.
GREAT SCOTT!
- Badminton Manga Hanebado! Getting Anime
- More Manga Starting for Nanairo Kakumei
- Ai to Mogumogu Manga Launching
- New Manga Bokura no Chronostatis Starting
- Kenji Hamaoka Beginning New Manga and Continuing Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku Series
- Captain Tsubasa Spin-off Manga Announced
- Comedy You Don’t Know Gunma Yet Anime Green-lit
- God Eater Resonant Ops Game Getting Anime Shorts
- Movie Green-lit for Ta ga Tame no Alchemist Game
- Kemurikusa TV Anime Green-lit
- Rumiko Takahashi Drawing Horror One-shot
I always find Rumiko Takahashi’s one shots some of her most interesting material.
- XOGeneSYS Comic Getting Anime Pilot
- New Beyblade Burst TV Anime Announced
- Hisone to Masotan Anime Getting Manga Adaptation
- Anime Short Announced for Samurai Love Ballad: Party
- Original Anime Hisone to Masotan Revealed
- New Ninja Slayer Manga Starting
So Is Ninja Slayer popular or not?
- IDOLiSH7 Vibrato Spinoff Anime Announced
- Sanrio Mascot Character Gō-chan Getting 2nd Anime Film
- Monthly Manga Tribute Magazine Tezuka Mix Starting
- Kaiji Spin-off Manga Getting TV Anime
When will we get a Gin to Kin anime?
- 3rd Season Announced for Rilu Rilu Fairilu
- Kuroneko Munroe Anime Shorts Green-lit
- Anime Coming for Sweet Punishment Manga
- 2nd OVA and New One-shot of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Revealed
GIVE THEM TO MEE.
- Goblin Slayer TV Anime Announced
That seems like a possibly problematic title to make into a TV anime.
- Movie and 2nd Season Green-lit for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Plunderer Anime Adaptation Announced
- New Series in Etotama Franchise Revealed
- REC Manga-ka Starting New Series
- New Galaxy Express 999 Manga Launching
More casual space murder.
- Anime Shorts Quiz Tokiko-san, Kekkeroke, Neko Konogoro, Neko no Rob Announced for Vertical App
- New Busou Shinki Game Getting Manga Adaptation
- Bokura wa Minna Kawaisou Manga Getting Side Story
- BL Manga Doukyusei -Classmates- New Series Starting
- Basketball Manga Ahiru no Sora Anime Green-lit
I’m listening.
- Golden Time Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- New Captain Tsubasa Spin-off Manga Launching
- Grand Blue Dreaming Anime Announced
- PriPara Franchise Crossover Film Revealed
- New Anime and Manga Based on Zoids Toys Announced
- Shorts Anthology Movie Shikioriori Announced
- Anime Coming for Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Light Novels
- Jujutsu Kaisen, Ziga, and Noahs Notes Manga Starting in Weekly Shonen Jump
- 3rd Season Revealed for Chihayafuru
- OVA Announced for Masamune’s Revenge Manga
- My Brother’s Husband Creator Starting New Manga
- Real Girl Manga Getting Special Chapter
Nice!
- Anime Green-lit for Pastel Memories Game
- Mitsudome Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Ayumi Komura Starting New Manga Kare Cafe
Why oh why can’t we have more of her series in English!?
- Kamen Rider Amazons Getting 1-shot Manga
- Creator of Detroit Metal City Starting New Manga
- BTOOOM! Spin-off Manga Launching
- Blood Blockade Battlefront Manga Bundling OVA
- Anime Short of Edogawa Rampo’s The Man Traveling with the Brocade Portrait Announced
This might not be horrible.
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Anime Short Announced
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Itoshi no Irene Movie Green-lit
- Another Movie Announced for Blood-C
WHY???
- Neko to Jii-chan Getting Movie
- TV Series and Film Revealed for Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shomei Shite Mita
- Dol:Men X Movie and TV mini-series Announced
- Film Revealed for Tora-san
- Netflix Series Announced for Sora wo Kakeru Yodaka
- Ashi-Girl Getting Sequel TV Special
- Hannari Girori no Yorikosan Manga Getting Series
- Movie Announced for Kubo Ibuki Manga
- Bijin ga Kon Katsu Shite Mitara Movie Revealed
