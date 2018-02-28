Most Wanted: February 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- Ace of Diamond vol. 8
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride vol. 8
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card vol. 2
- Haikyu!! vol. 20
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3 Stardust Crusaders vol. 6
- Kuroko’s Basketball Omnibus vol. 10
- La Magnifique Grande Scene vol. 1
Ballet manga, get hype!
- My Boyfriend in Orange vol. 3
- My Brother the Shut-in vol. 2
Great family drama, I hope to talk more about this soon.
- My Hero Academia vol. 11
- One Piece vol. 85
- Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō vol. 1
Rejoice for Saint Seiya manga!
- Silver Spoon vol. 1
- Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer BD
- Yuri!!! on Ice BD/DVD
Perfect timing to feed your figure skating fever from the Winter Olympics!
Advertisements