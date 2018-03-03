Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Trolled by the Demonic Bodhisattva

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- There Will Be Blood
If you missed it the reaction to the Mystery Servant for the 12 Million Downloads Event in Grand Order being Sessyoin Kiara was … quite spirited.
- We Might Have Finally Gone a Step Too Far
The newest Type-Moon Manga is about Nero, Tamamo, and Atilla raising baby versions of the Masters from the Fate/Extra series. If nothing else you can’t say that is an overused Type-Moon plot.
- Winning AnimeJapan
Type-Moon took away some awards from the event.
- Knights and Monsters
Artoria Pendragon, Cu Chulainn, Medusa, And Lu Bu all get intro videos for Fate/Extella Link.
- DaVinci Makes Beautifull Music
Fate/Grand Order Original Soundtrack I won the Animation Album of the Year award from the Japan Gold Disc Awards.
- Going For Next Year’s Award
Here comes Fate/Grand Order Original Soundtrack II with Sherlock on the cover.
- Mash Protects Time Itself
If you missed it from the larger news post last week SEIKO is making a Mash themed watch.
- Happy Birthday What’s Her Face
While she is not as popular as her sister we should still do our best to celebrate Sakura’s birthday.
- Speaking of Sakura
Takeuchi did some wonderful original art for DVD/Blu-ray release of the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Why Can’t I Hold All These Birthdays?
And what better way to celebrate than with merchandise.
- Pop Team Beautiful Assassin
It was only a matter of time.
- A Gift for Amakusa Shirou
He does not deserve it but who does?
