Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Servant Who Guards the Gate to the Meat Dimension

- Dubbed Flowers
Now you can watch the first Heaven’ Feel movie with an English dub.
- 5 New World Warriors
Jeanne, Karna, Asterios, Euryale and Gilles Caster are all going to be Fate/Grand Order Duel figures.
- Opposite Ends of the Spectrum
The new trailers for Fate/Extella Link show off Astolfo And Scathach. Scathach shows off a new Noble Phantasm as well.
- Wake Up Girls
Wake up with Illya in English.
- Are You Being Served?
So much Illya themed merchandise up for grabs with the web lottery.
- The Red Comet
Aniplex has a new Mordred figure.
- Pick-up Class Art
Pixiv is doing another fan art contest.
- A Good Day at the Crane Games
Nero and Tamamo clean up.
- Party Prep
Atalanta and Achilles prepare for the upcoming event.
- People Really Enjoy Drawing Musashi Eating Food
This is not a complaint. It is just an observation.
- Chaldea Posing School
They can also walk like an Egyptian.
- THOU SHALT NOT WEAR THE SHIRT OF THE BAND YOU ARE GOING TO SEE TO THE SHOW
Apparently, no one told them.
- Casual Antonio Salieri
Sometimes a man needs to take some time off from Avenging.
