All Points Bulletin: Crazy Rich Targaryens

  • From Ice & Fire to Fire & Blood
    The latest in Game of Thrones history follows The Targaryen line 300 years prior to the start of the epic series. The is the first half of the history but the other won’t be focused on the until after the original book series wraps up. 
  • RICH Rich
    The first trailer for Crazy Rich Asians is out! I really enjoyed this book.

narutaki_icon_4040_round By Shirobako getting a movie, I’m reminded that we still need to watch the Ideon movies!

