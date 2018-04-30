Most Wanted: April 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. BD/DVD
This was also my manga of the month. Re-experiencing this story has been great! It makes me want to watch the anime again especially since it adapted the complete story.
- Ace of the Diamond vol. 10
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card vol. 3
- Chihayafuru vol. 10
- Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 4: Loss BD/DVD
- Haikyu!! S2 BD
- Haikyu!! vol. 22
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan vol. 8
- Giant Killing vol. 12
- GTO: Paradise Lost vol. 7
- Kuroko’s Basketball omnibus vol. 11
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes novel 6
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid BD/DVD
- My Brother the Shut-in vol. 4
- My Hero Academia vol. 12
- One Week Friends vol. 2
- Princess Jellyfish omnibus vol. 8
We are nearing the end!
- The Promised Neverland vol. 3
- To Your Eternity vol. 4
- Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku vol. 1
I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen of the anime so far, and am looking forward to picking up the manga.
