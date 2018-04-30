The April 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Ai Tenchi Muyo – Funimation
This really looks like the just dropped the Tenchi Muyo name on some random show.
- Aura Battler Dunbine – Sentai Filmworks
You can finally legally watch the last few episodes and not pay through the nose.
- Battle Divas – The Incorruptible Battle Blossom Princess (light novel) – Sol Press
- Beware the Kamiki Brothers! – Kodansha USA
- Can You Just Die, My Darling? – Kodansha USA
- Danganronpa 2: Ultimate Luck and Hope and Despair – Dark Horse
- Doreiku – Sentai Filmworks
- Eromanga Sensei – Dark Horse
- Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection – VIZ
- Haruka Nogizaka’s Secret – Discotek
- Heaven’s Design Team – Kodansha USA
- Hinamatsuri – One Peace Books
I have liked this series more than I thought I would.
- I Hear the Sunspot: Limit – One Peace Books
- Aw excellent!
- Juni Taisen: Zodiac War – VIZ
- A Kiss, For Real – Kodansha USA
- Little Princess in Fairy Forest (light novel) – Cross Infinite World
- Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Take on Me – Sentai Filmworks
Yuta and Rikka finally gets to meet A-ha.
- Maquia – When the Promised Flower Blooms – Eleven Arts
- Metropolis – Mill Creek Entertainment
- Mob Psycho 100 – Dark Horse
- NieR: Automata: Long Story Long (novel) – VIZ
- NieR: Automata: Long Story Short (novel) – VIZ
THIS CANNOT CONTINUE
- Pokémon: I Choose You! – VIZ
- Pokémon Pocket Comics Classics – VIZ
- Reprise of the Spear Hero (light novel) – One Peace Books
- Sister Princess – Discotek
The beloved Kate approved anime returns to print.
- Strongest Gamer – Let’s Play in Another World (light novel) – Sol Press
- The Wizard and His Fairy – Kodansha USA
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Amazon adding Chi’s Sweet Home S2
- Cartoon Network adding My Hero Academia
Now it is really going to blow up!
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Love To-LIE-Angle, Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis, Shonen Ashibe S3, Gundam Build Divers, Lupin the Third Part 5, Hinamatsuri, Megalobox, Major 2nd, Amanchu! ~Advance~, Lostorage conflated WIXOSS, My Sweet Tyrant, Ninja Girl & Samurai Master S3, Gurazeni: Money Pitch, Comic Girls, You Don’t Know GUNMA Yet, Butlers x Battlers, Last Period, Yotsuiro Biyori
- Funimation adding Hinamatsuri
- Gundam.info adding Gundam Build Divers
- HIDIVE adding Aura Battler Dunbine, Glass Mask (1984)
- Hulu adding High School DxD Hero
- Netflix adding Dragon Pilot – Hisone and Masotan, The Piano Forest
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Shiibashi, Build King
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Magi Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Creator of Fuuka Starting New Manga
- 3rd Season Green-lit for Overlord
- New Anime of Classic Comedy Manga Tensai Bakabon Announced
- Sequel Manga Announced for Magical Girl Ore
- Anime Revealed for Sengoku Basara Spin-off Games
It sis time once again to Put Ya Guns On.
- Rumiko Takahashi Drawing New Rumic Theater 1-shot
I always love to see more Rumic Theater
- New Violet Evergarden Project in the Works
- Movie Announced for Waka Okami wa Shogakusei! Children’s Books
- Bloody Monday Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Creator of Mushibugyo Launching New Manga
- Hiro Mashima Starting New Manga Series
Another series that will probably be insanely popular and we will only remember when it appears at the top of the sales charts.
- Kamisama Kiss Getting Special Manga Chapter
- Original Anime from Studio 8-bit Revealed
- Movie Announced for High School Fleet
- 2nd Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs OVA Bundled with Manga
- OVA Bundled with Love and Lies Manga
- New Future Card Buddyfight Manga Starting
- Wolf Girl & Black Prince Manga-ka Launching New Series
- 2nd Spin-off Chapter for Kimi ni Todoke Announced
- Hanaukyo Maid Team Creator Beginning New Manga
- Naoki Serizawa Working on Manga for Multimedia Project
- Anime Green-lit for Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru! Comedy Manga
- Detective Conan Getting Spin-off Manga About Toru Amuro
Of course we are!
I assume the next spin-off manga will be about Masumi Sera.
- Anime Revealed for As Miss Beelzebub Likes Manga
- Sequel Announced for Mobile Suit Gundam 00
… Interesting.
- New Goblin Slayer Manga Adaptation Announced
- Giant Killing Writer and =Ippatsu Artist Working on Soccer Manga
- TV Anime Green-lit for Bloom Into You Yuri Manga
- Space Bug Original CG Anime Announced
- D.N.Angel Manga Restarting
This is very unexpected news!
- Shorts Revealed for Okojo to Yamane
- New Manga Jijo o Shiranai Tenkosei ga Guigui Kuru and RabuKome Starting
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Maquia – When the Promised Flower Blooms
- Yume Okoku to Nemureru 100-Nin no Oji-sama Game Getting Manga
- OVA Announced for Yuruyuri
- Material Puzzle Getting New Manga Series
- New Gundam Projects Revealed
Watch as Bright Noa dies of a broken heart.
- Isle of Dogs Manga Adaptation Starting
- Creator of Geobreeders Beginning New Manga
- New Bean Bandit Anime Announced|
A Gunsmith Cats and Riding Bean combo story. Very nice.
- 2 Spin-off Manga of Bakuon!! Launching
- 5th Season Green-lit for Rainy Cocoa
- Futari H Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Anime Announced for Isekai Cheat Magician
- Shirobako Movie Revealed
I’m just going to assume it is an anime movie about making anime movies.
- Anime Green-lit for Gunjo no Magmell
- 6 Films Announced for Princess Principal
I felt like they wanted to do more Princess Principal but I did not expect 6 movies.
- Nana Haruta Launching New Manga 6-gatsu no Love Letter
YAY! I hope VIZ releases this digitally.
- New City Hunter Spin-off Manga Starting
- Ride On King Manga Revealed
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Kingdom Manga Getting Movie
- TV Special Announced for Irumi
- 3rd TV Special Coming for Tensai Bakabon
- Nurse Manga Tomei na Yurikago TV Show Green-lit
- Nisekoi Movie Announced
- Oto-san, Chibi ga Inakunarimashita Film Revealed
- Chiwawa-chan Manga Getting Film
