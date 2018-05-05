Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Unlikely Allies

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Collection is Complete
All of the Fate/Apocrypha cast is finally in Grand Order with the release of the Apocrypha/Inheritance of Glory event in Grand Order.
- The Many Raids of Apocrypha
Some nice art of the many Servants you will fight many times during the Apocrypha/Inheritance of Glory event in Grand Order.
- The Outlaws
Robin Hood and Francis Drake get their time in the spotlight as new additions to Fate/Extella Link.
- More Gacha Figures
A more detailed look at the 2nd set of figures for Fate/Grand Order Duel.
- Sakura is a Fashion Plate
The new visual for the second Heaven’s Feel movie was used to announce a Journal Standard collaboration.
- Ayako Kawasumi is Always The One True Saber To Me
The first Heaven’s Feel movie is being put back in American theaters but now with an English dub.
- Shirou Plays Tour Guide
This year for the Machi Asobi event Shirou is one of the voices for the areal tour on the cities’ ropeway car tour.
- Cooking With Mom
Is Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family the perfect Mother’s Day anime?
- A Day at the Servant’s Host Club
A look at the merchandise at Chaldea Boys Collection Cafe.
- Someone Likes the Mordred Look
Caenis in some very casual clothing.
- Imagine What Will Happen When You Can Summon Caenis
The amount of art will explode.
- Heaven and Hell Dining
Always pick Emiya. Only villains pick Gawain.
