All Points Bulletin: Ghibli Gangsters

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Kate’s picks:

Studio Ghibli Theme Park

Not only are Ghibli’s worlds and characters beloved, but apparently Japanese people love theme parks. According to the article 3 of the 5 most visited theme parks in the world are in Japan already.

Not only are Ghibli’s worlds and characters beloved, but apparently Japanese people love theme parks. According to the article 3 of the 5 most visited theme parks in the world are in Japan already. Vatican Secret Archives AI

This new technology is helping to “read” handwritten documents that have long been hard to access in the Vatican.

Learning about The Magliana gang reminds me of Baccano!: