All Points Bulletin: Ghibli Gangsters

- The Years of Lead
The Magliana gang were a simple collation of Roman street gangs that went from small-time crooks to the sourse of conspiracy theories, urban legends, and amazing and horrific true crime stories.
- Mo Gold Mo Problems
The Empire of Mali is on top of the world and then it all begins to fade away.
- The Kings of Dark Fantasy
H. P. Lovecraft and Robert E. Howard’s influence on the writers that would come after them.
- That is Just Disgusting
Such is late stage capitalism.
- Studio Ghibli Theme Park
Not only are Ghibli’s worlds and characters beloved, but apparently Japanese people love theme parks. According to the article 3 of the 5 most visited theme parks in the world are in Japan already.
- Vatican Secret Archives AI
This new technology is helping to “read” handwritten documents that have long been hard to access in the Vatican.
Learning about The Magliana gang reminds me of Baccano!:
