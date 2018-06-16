Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Never Say The Free Servants in Grand Order Can’t Be Awesome

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Ryoma and Oryou-san Are Super Cool
The is also Okita Alter in the Guda Guda Teito Seihai Kitan event. Actually most things about it are super cool.
- Ruh-roh, Raggy!
Apparently there was some controversy surrounding the release of the Guda Guda Teito Seihai Kitan event.
- Dangerous Nobu
Some nice prodcution art of the Guda Guda Teito Seihai Kitan event 1commercial.
- Songs to Overthrow the Bakumatsu To
The main theme for the Guda Guda Teito Seihai Kitan event.
- GOLDEN DRIVE, GOOD NIGHT
Everyone in North America now has a chance to get Kintoki Rider.
- Shishou Returns
They let you have another crack at Scathach in the North American release of Grand Order.
- If You Were Curious
A summary of the Koha Ace story that is partially the basis for the Guda Guda Teito Seihai Kitan event.
- Party time! Excellent!
Grand Order is using Anime Expo as they site for their celebration of the first year of the North American version.
- The Rules of the Duel
They have posted the rules of Fate/Grand Order Duel online.
- King of Games Could Easily be an Addition to the Fate Kings
The main image for Fate/Grand Order Duel.
- A Flower in Each Hand
The Noble Phantasms for Kiyohime and Mata Hari have been revealed in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- A Really Good Roll
A look at what it is like to summon Servants in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Poke that Mash: In English!
Fate/Grand Order VR has an English dub trailer.
- The End of the Journey
Those lucky enough to get tickets to FGO Fest can see the end of Fate/Extra Last Encore.
- Tea Time Extras
There are some nice extra preorders bonuses for the Japanese release of Fate/Extra Last Encore.
- Not My Cup of Tea But Still Fascinating
Crunchyroll spoke with some of the English dub actor for the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Everyone Needs More Tamamo
Fate/Extella Link did VERY well in its opening week in Japan.
- Everyone Needs More Tamamo at E3
Th English release of Fate/Extella Link got an E3 trailer.
- First Wave
Fate/Extella Link comes out with its first swimsuit DLC called the Tropical Set.
- Swimming Lessons
Of course Fate/Extella Link has swimsuit DLC called the Resort Set.
- Pins That Reveal the Future
You can get a sneak peek at some upcoming Fate/Extella Link costumes thanks to merchandise.
- Everything About Her is Huge
Good Smile Company is releasing a very bombastic Arthuria Lancer figure.
- Arthuria Alter’s Night On the Town
Kotobukiya has a companion Arthuria Alter for the Jeanne d’Arc Alter they released. This one also is wearing her Shinjuku Phantom Incident outfit.
- That Was FAST
There are already plans for an Okita Alter figure.
- North America Was a Great Big Land
Paul Bunyan and the Blue Ox are ready to spread civilization in your house as a figure.
- The iDOLM@STER
Elisabeth Bathory gets a Nendoroid.
- Please Don’t Do That
Don’t celebrate International Children’s Day with any Prisma Illya figure.
- Valid Theory
A decent guess for this year’s free Servant.
- Winner of Best Boy
Shiro comes up in this article about Best Boys in anime.
- Everything is a Mash Up
The popular new Fate fan art trend is combining servants.
- So Much Fun
I really love Ryoma and Oryou-san. I hope to see more of them.
- The Capital is Burning
While they are mostly joke characters you can make Okita and Nobunaga look awesome.
- It Does Not Work Any Better on an Adult
Poor Medusa.
- Patriotic Heroes
Some nice art of some of the Servants from the Strange Tales of the Imperial Holy Grail.
- Is There a Cure For the Summertime Blues?
The return of Tamamo Lancer prompted much artwork.
- Two Piece Transformation
An alternate swimsuit Mash.
- One Can Hope
Maybe will will get a swimsuit Okita this year.
