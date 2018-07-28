Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Destroyer of Wallets Arrives

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- I’m Assuming that Vampire Hunter D Will Be An Avenger
The next big Grand Order collaboration will involve Yoshitaka Amano. No word on what Servants he will be working ion but whatever the answer it should be interesting.
- The Whale Jokes Will Be Infinite
A sneak peek at the 2018 Summer Servants and costumes.
- Almost Like Being There
A great overview of the 3rd Anniversary Festival for FGO in over 130 pictures. There are a lot of Easter eggs.
- Death to All Crest Worms
A very unique game can be played at the anniversary festival.
- It’s All Downhill From Here
A new promotional picture came out for the 2nd Heaven’s Feel movie.
- All Around the World
A gallery of all the art for the highlighted Servants for the 3rd Anniversary Festival CEs
- Musical Babylon
The success of the Camelot Singularity musical naturally leads into a Babylon musical.
- Date A Servant
Koushi Tachibana is going to Grand Order writing team as a guest author.
- The Arcade Singularity Has Arrived
This week had the last set of Character videos to welcome the full release of Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Arcade Interview
Ikami Kimihiro was recently interviewed about Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Bringing Up Baby
Apparently, someone decided we needed an official Fate/Ikustella mobile game.
- Do You Have 500 Dollars Just Lying Around?
Then you can get this beautiful Hokusai woodblock print.
- A Small Snake Sneaks On Shelves
Lily Lancer Medusa is getting a figure.
- Your Figure Collection Just Became 100% Edgier
ALTAiR became true Dark Flame Masters with their new Edmond Dantes figure.
- Just a Ribbon and a Smile
Aniplex has a VERY casually dressed Nero figure for sale.
- See You At The Party Richter!
Jeanne d’Arc’s in getting a new figure in her anniversary dress.
- Imperial UMU
A very strong Nero figure from Stronger.
- The Race for More Racers
Apparently that Type-Moon Race Queen merchandise is very popular because we are getting more of it. Also, they are adding some guys to the mix.
- The Old Guard
They have not forgotten the old Race Queens.
- Temple Gate Diary
Kojirou gets some merchandise love with an official notebook.
- Savage
While it can get pretty mean the Learning with Manga comic is not often this spicy.
- Nero’s Idolatry
Worship the Emperor of Idols.
Advertisements