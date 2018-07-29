All Points Bulletin: The Shapes of the 8th Dimension

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Scutoid is a New Shape

I didn’t even know you could discover shapes, but apparently you can! A consistent and new shape in our cells has been found by scientists.



I didn’t even know you could discover shapes, but apparently you can! A consistent and new shape in our cells has been found by scientists. Oldest Version of The Odyssey

Probably oldest anyway, they haven’t finished fully dating it. Still, a tablet with 13 verses was excavated in Greece.

Alain’s picks:

I have been really getting into Critical Role’s 2nd campaign recently!