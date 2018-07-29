All Points Bulletin: The Shapes of the 8th Dimension

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Scutoid is a New Shape
    I didn’t even know you could discover shapes, but apparently you can! A consistent and new shape in our cells has been found by scientists.
  • Oldest Version of The Odyssey
    Probably oldest anyway, they haven’t finished fully dating it. Still, a tablet with 13 verses was excavated in Greece.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round I have been really getting into Critical Role’s 2nd campaign recently!

