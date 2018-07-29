All Points Bulletin: The Shapes of the 8th Dimension

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Scutoid is a New Shape
I didn’t even know you could discover shapes, but apparently you can! A consistent and new shape in our cells has been found by scientists.
- Oldest Version of The Odyssey
Probably oldest anyway, they haven’t finished fully dating it. Still, a tablet with 13 verses was excavated in Greece.
- The Cult of the Classics
The Danger Zone goes into the realm of 80s cult classic with ever Never Too Young to Die, Streets of Fire, and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.
- No Mention of the Zeroth Law of Robotics
The laws of robotics maybe one of Isaac Asimov’s biggest contributions to science fiction.
- The Plague Dogs
More on the history of illness.
- The Reaper Travels to America: 1918 Flu Pandemic Hits America
- The Disease of the Poor: THe mystery of Pellagra.
I have been really getting into Critical Role’s 2nd campaign recently!
Advertisements