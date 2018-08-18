Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: You Antiquated Earthlings Who Have Forgotten Dreams

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- 3 Years of PROFIT
Nasu, Takeuchi, and Haga Keita talk about three years of Grand Order.
- After the Encore
Some of Nasu’s thoughts on the Fate/Extra anime.
- A Final Tidbit
A little more info with Nasu talking about this year’s Grand Order Summer event.
- The Many Faces of Grand Order
ANN interviewed Yosuke Shiokawa and Ayako Kawasumi about Grand Order.
- The Power of Comic Market
Some nice pictures of the Type-Moon booth at Comic Market 94.
- Neverending Comiket Timeloop
This year’s Summer event is top-tier. Amazing Summer Servants, some costumes for male Servants, and BB Channel Comic Market all mix to make a spectacular event.
- Super Servants Wars X
Also, the new Summer Servants are loaded with some hardcore SWR references. Also an unexpected Notes. reference.
- Farming The Best Loot Drops in Taiwan
They went all out for Grand Order in Taiwan.
- Browse Your Fate
It seems that China is getting a Fate/Stay Night browser game.
- As Close As Grand Order Will Get to a Precure Cross Over
The Primsa Illya event is coming to America.
- Time For Rin To Cook
Delicious fried rice!
- Paint it Black
It is Alter time for the Grand Order and Sanrio collaboration.
- A Menagerie of Dangerous Beast
Arco Wada goes all out.
- Who Should be My Master?
Japanese fans voted on which Fate/Apocrypha Master they would want to serve. The answers are very unsurprising.
- The Most Broken Nendoroid
Merlin is coming.
- The Leader of the Dark Revolution
A proud Jeanne Alter figure from Alter is up for preorder.
- Mysterious Mordred X
This is a fun little book that is mostly Mordred art.
- Last Travelogue
Some more 3rd Anniversary art of Servants on vacation.
- Someone Likes Helena Blavatsky
She is rather popular.
- Liz Still Goes Without
So many Holiday variants but no Summer Liz.
- The Swimsuit of the Beast
Tiamat might be a Summer Servant next year and she might just look like this.
- Napoleon Dynamite
He has his diehard fans.
- Nobunaga’s Calvary Battle
She can win it!
