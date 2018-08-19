All Points Bulletin: Dark Souls Fog Doors

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Who Was That Assistant?

A crazyamazing chart of who was assistant to who on Shonen Jump manga.

A wonderful talk by V. E. Schwab about fantasy stories, gate keeping, and creating worlds that are more than our own.

A real passion project to dub cartoons into two of the many Indigenous languages.

Alain’s picks:

The Truth Behind Flu Shots

Don’t worry. This is not some Anti-vaccination nonsense. This is actually just the extra facts and corrections for the series on the Spanish Flu epidemic.

An analysis of the Steam statistics from the short time they were visible.

Robert Heinlein definitely left his mark on sci-fi for both good and terrible reasons. Part 1: His Beginnings Part 2: The Rise and Falls



