All Points Bulletin: Dark Souls Fog Doors

- Who Was That Assistant?
A crazyamazing chart of who was assistant to who on Shonen Jump manga.
- In Search of Doors
A wonderful talk by V. E. Schwab about fantasy stories, gate keeping, and creating worlds that are more than our own.
- Popular Cartoons in Anishinaabemowin and Cree
A real passion project to dub cartoons into two of the many Indigenous languages.
- The Truth Behind Flu Shots
Don’t worry. This is not some Anti-vaccination nonsense. This is actually just the extra facts and corrections for the series on the Spanish Flu epidemic.
- Steam Numbers
An analysis of the Steam statistics from the short time they were visible.
- One of the Most Controversial Men in Science Fiction
Robert Heinlein definitely left his mark on sci-fi for both good and terrible reasons.
A Darker Shade of Magic.
