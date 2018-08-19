All Points Bulletin: Dark Souls Fog Doors

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

  • The Truth Behind Flu Shots
    Don’t worry. This is not some Anti-vaccination nonsense. This is actually just the extra facts and corrections for the series on the Spanish Flu epidemic.
  • Steam Numbers
    An analysis of the Steam statistics from the short time they were visible.
  • One of the Most Controversial Men in Science Fiction
    Robert Heinlein definitely left his mark on sci-fi for both good and terrible reasons.

narutaki_icon_4040_round A Darker Shade of Magic.

