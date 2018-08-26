All Points Bulletin: Holy Valley of Moomin

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Mamoru Hosoda’s Furry Creation Engine
Oldtaku no Radio looks at Wolf Children.
- There Are More Than Two Choices
You can do more than skill and logic checks in games. They are just very hard to do.
- Before the First Cup of Java
The kingdoms that would lay the groundwork for the Kingdom of Majapahit.
- The Holy See is Ready to Rumble
A collection of Pope fights.
- Moomin Valley Park
The beloved characters are finally getting their own themepark, but it isn’t in Finland, it is in Japan! That’s how deep their love runs.
- Innovative Magic Systems: A Thread
A bunch of books that have a cool take on magic.
Thinking about Wolf Children reminded me of Merle from The Vision of Escaflowne:
Advertisements