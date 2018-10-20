Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Always Saving for Jalter

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Rough Guide to Onilanad
Some more details have come out about the latest Halloween event in Grand Order as well as the first public display of Shuten Douji’s new Nobel Phantasm.
- Type-Moon Fans Does Not Dream of Jeanne Alter Senpai
She’s back in North America.
- Pumpkin Chunkin
The North American version of Grand Order is running a Pumpkin Carving Contest.
- Live Action Gilgamesh
The New Grand Order musical revolves around the Babylon Singularity, therefore, they are showing off the actors playing Gilgamesh and Enkidu.
- Sadly no Gudako Mascot Costume
Compelling evidence in favor of buying the Switch version of Fate/Extella Link.
- Extella Gets a Stamp of Approval
There are collectible Fate/Extella Link stamps.
- Dress like a Fate Character
Super Groupies are releasing Sakura, Rin, and Saber themed outfits.
- Oddly Enough Not Focusing on the Food
You will be SHOCKED by the item packed in with the 3rd Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family Blu Ray.
- Underworld Nendoroid
Ereshkigal refuses to lose to her sister in the Nendoroid war.
- The Addition of Light and Dark Chocolate
Astolfo and The Count of Monte Cristo have been added to the Lawson chocolates.
- Rebellion Against My Beautiful Father’s Figma
Mordred rises up with her own Figma.
- The Eyes of Death and the Funny Vamp
The original Type-Moon power couple.
- Down in Birdland
Medea was lucky to have such a nice, if pig obsessed, teacher.
- Big American Party!
Everyone Disco Dancing.
