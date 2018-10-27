Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Best Asirpa Tribute

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Oni Pretty Cure Is Filled With More Blood and Booze
This Year’s Halloween event has some interesting magical girl tropes mixed with a trip to a Disney World parody.
- The Princess of Loveliness Comes to Take Your Money in the Arcade
Marie Antoinette is riding her crystal horse into FGO Arcade.
- Tricks and Treats with the Cast of Heaven’s Feel
Ufotable celebrates Halloween.
- Dangerous in So Many Ways
Mash’s new figure proves the name of her Halloween CE is so very correct.
- Sinners Step Out in Style
SuperGroupies has Kara no Kyoukai themed accessories.
- 2019 is the Year of the Servant
It will be if you use Good Smile’s Grand Order calendar.
- Last Encore Passes the Stamp Act
You can get rubber stamps for all the Fate/Extra Last Encore characters.
- Cracking Open a Vintage Wine With the Boys
They made this illustration for Animate Girls Festival 2018. Considering those are three of the most popular male characters in Grand Order it all makes sense.
- One, Two, Three, Four, I Declare a Thumb War
Sanrio is now giving people the FGO finger puppets.
- The Face That Runs The Place
More Lost Butterfly merchandise.
- Behind the Mask
A look at how Sigurd’s mask works.
- Quetzalcoatl Enters the Mae Young Classic
They are casting a professional wrestler as Quetzalcoatl for the Babylon stage show.
- Sometimes Shirou Needs a Break
Then the backup bear fights alongside Sitonai.
- Friends of the Wilderness
Sitonai and Shirou are on a mission.
- Snuggle up for Warmth
Nero needs her Master’s body heat.
Advertisements