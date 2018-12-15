Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Someone Finally Remembered the Type-Moon Wrestling League

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- SURPRISE! A New Lancer
The latest Koha-Ace was the debut of Lancer of Eight Flowers. They are keeping the identity of this servant a secret but apparently, they were summoned by Satsuki Yumizuka of all people.
- The End of Bradamante
The new Grand Order Christmas event is a wonderful wrestling themed event.
- Is That a Happy Sakura?
The limited edition cover for the “I Beg You” single is full of lies.
- I NEED ARTORIA PANCAKES
The Aniplex booth will have some Type-Moon related goods at Comiket 95.
- Get Rewards for Renting Heaven
The Tsutaya rental stores have a good deal of Heaven’s Feel promotions.
- Christmas with that Other True Ancestor
I’m talking about Consort Yu and not Altrouge Brunestud.
