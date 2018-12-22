Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Space Flying Tiger Drop

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- It is the Time you Have Lost for Your Rose that Makes Your Rose so Important
Meteo Hoshizora is writing a new Fate series called Fate/Requiem. Here are some characters designs for the upcoming book.
- The Theatrical Demonic Beast War
Some info for the FGO Babylon stage show with a look at the actors playing the Servants and Masters.
- Gimme the Goods
Some samples of Type-Moon artists selling books at Comiket.
- News From the Big Top
The stream from FGO’s Winter Festival was surprisingly meaty.
- Rider Da Vinci Lily is Coming to Grand Order Arcade – It is a little bit insane that she is going to appear in Arcade before FGO proper.
- A Taste of the New Kiyohime Animation
- A Description of the New Tamamo Cat Animation
- The Mascot of the Underworld – A prototype of the upcoming Ereshkigal Scale Figure.
- Hey Big Spender
Apparently, FGO players are the big spenders.
- Consume the Darkness
Lawson has Lost Butterfly themed snacks and merchandise.
- That Butterfly Needs a GPS
Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II. lost butterfly gets a new trailer.a
- A Christmas Present From Valhalla
Three wonderful gifts.
- Deadly Power in Pairs
That sums up Consort Yu.
- Come Hither Eyes
Tamamo is always working hard to gain your attention.
- The Faces of Good and Evil
A portrait for heroes and one for villains.
