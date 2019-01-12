Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Thirty-six Views of Type-Moon

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Beef Bowl and Fate: Wonderful!
The Sukiya restaurant chain is doing a Heaven’s Feel promotion with some kimono art.
- True Ending or Normal Ending?
The Final Heaven’s Feel movie will be titled Spring Song and will tentatively be released in the spring of 2020.
- Begging the Butterfly
Aimer’s them song from the new Heaven’s Feel movie.
- The Most Ambitious Crossover Event In History
Imagine if Grand Order characters appeared in Heaven’s Feel. Such an event might look something like this.
- The Countdown
The final wave of art for the release of Lost Butterfly.
- Styling Like the Best Dog
Now you can have Lancer themed glasses.
- Orkin Man Mini Game
Kill those Sakura Worms.
- Solving Crimes with Magical Systems Lore
A trailer for the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files anime.
- Beauty Fights the Beast
A look at the multiplayer in Fate/Extella Link.
- A Misleading Headline
The truth of the matter is more Nasu will not be writing for Grand Order past part 2. (Although that maybe change in the future as well.)
- Catching Up to Monster Strike
This is why Grand Order is not ending anytime soon.
- Duel Monsters
Now those Fate/Grand Order Duel figures are going to be used as more than just statues.
- A Most Dangerous Alter
While it is just a picture this upcoming Saber Alter figure is amazing.
- The Other King Arthur
Arthur Pendragon also gets a figure like his female version.
- Welcome to Karaoke Night
Jing Ke can be a cutie.
