Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: My Red Mead

- 15 of the Cash Cow Making so Much Money
Fate/Stay Night is now 15 years old and there is much rejoicing.
- Can You Fathom the Motivations of a Lost Butterfly?
Tickets for the North American screens of the second Heaven’s Feel movie are now on sale.
- The Darkness Hungers
A new trailer in English for Lost Butterfly.
- Dark Sakura Descends
A new piece of art for the new movie.
- Flowers on Disc
The ANN review for the Limited Edition version of the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Not So Unlimited
The Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works Limited Edition sets are going out of print.
- Where is Taiga?
Apparently there is a Fate/Stay Night and Battle Cats collaboration event. Everything is tying into Heaven’s Feel.
- Shimosa Comes Alive
Watch the artist for the Shimosa manga do a live drawing for the new series.
- Epic Of Manga
A look at the new Epic of Remnant manga.
- Everyone’s Talking
I’m still shocked that there were more tweets about Grand Order last year.
- Happy Birthday You Unfortunate Homunculus
Irisviel von Einzbern’s birthday was February 1st so Fate/Zero Cafe celebrated with style. Fate/Zero.
- As You Remember This Does Not Go Well For Anyone Involved
A preview of the 8th volume of the Fate/Zero manga.
- This One Seems Normal
The female Gudako Figma is here and it is thankfully/unfortunately not the version from Learning with Manga.
- Mash Formally Invites You to Buy Her Figure
Heroic Spirit Formal Dress Shielder is up for preorder.
- Sometimes Alter Needs to Write Angry Letters About Her Meals
Now Saber’s Alter version is getting a fountain pen.
- Alter Does love Gyūdon
Sukiya has some tie in promotions for Lost Butterfly.
- RERO RERO RERO RERO
Beware the cherries.
- The Happy Murder Family
The lovely Ryougi family.
- The White Rabbit
It is a good look for Meltlilith.
- It’s Complicated
That sums up Heaven’s Feel in a nutshell.
