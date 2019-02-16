Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- SO MANY FIGURES
There are A LOT of Type-Moon figures coming out of Wonder Festival 2019. Thankfully this is a list of almost all of them. So little time and so little money.
- A Little More Concise (with Extras)
Crunchyroll did a selection of figures from Wonderfest that has Type-Moon figures as well as figures from other series.
- That Reminds Me that Fate/Extella Link is Coming
Nero, Tamamo, and Nameless are getting English trailers for the appearances in Fate/Extella Link.
- The Adventure of the Final Problem
The US version of Grand Order is getting the first Epic of Remnant Chapter.
- Be Cool Like Yog-Sothoth
Now you can own Abigail Williams’ Heroic Spirit Travelling leather jacket.
- BB is Back
The big announcement of Final WinFes stream was the Fate CCC rerun Event. It includes a Meltlilith animation update and a new Mona Lisa CE.
- Oddly More Interesting
Before the stream the announced that there would be a White Day event in Grand Order this year with an actual story. They also announced a bartender outfit for Moriarty and showed off the design of 2 new CEs.
- Arcade Grade Umu
Nero enters on to the stage in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Queen of Heaven Descends to Earth
During the WinFes they also showed off Ishtar’s character design from the Babylon anime. Here are some more sketches of Ishtar for the anime.
- Duels on the Beach
They announced the 6th set of Fate/Grand Order Duel figures with the first Summer figures.
- Both are Brighter than the Sun
Some nice original art for the release of the 4th volume of the Fate/Extra CCC manga.
- Love is in the Air at the Cafe
The Ufotable cafe had an event for Valentine’s Day.
- Black Books
There is a new booklet being giving away at screenings for Lost Butterfly in Japan with commentary by Nasu. What a sneaky way to get people to see the movie again.
- The Murasaki Shikibu Book Club
Bibliophiles Welcome.
